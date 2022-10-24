Tory leadership candidates: Who's backing whom?

Boris Johnson who has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race sits with Rishi Sunak in a cabinet meeting in No 10 - Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg

Boris Johnson has officially ruled himself out of the Conservative leadership race saying he had "come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do".

Mr Johnson insisted that he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder" had he wished to run in the race.

According to The Telegraph's tally the former prime minister had the public support of 59 MPs.

The move puts his rival Rishi Sunak in prime position for the top job, having secured over 130 public backers from MP's for the ballot.

However, Penny Mordaunt is also still in the running, having also declared her candidacy on Friday.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers, confirmed the leadership contest will conclude by Friday, October 28.

This will allow a new prime minister to be in office in time for the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on October 31.

Rishi Sunak - has confirmed a run (137 backers)

Rishi Sunak - /REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Backers include:

Aaron Bell Alan Mak Alex Chalk Andrew Bowie Andrew Bridgen Andrew Jones Andrew Mitchell Andrew Murrison Andrew Percy Angela Richardson Anthony Browne Anthony Mangnall Bim Afolami Bob Neill Caroline Nokes Chris Philp Claire Coutinho Craig Williams Crispin Blunt Damian Hinds David Davies David Mundell David Rutley Dominic Raab Duncan Baker Edward Timpson Fay Jones Gareth Davies Gary Streeter Gavin Williamson George Eustice Gillian Keegan Greg Clark Guy Opperman Helen Grant Helen Whately Huw Merriman James Cartlidge James Daly James Gray James Morris James Wild Jamie Wallis Jeremy Quin Jo Gideon John Baron John Glen John Howell John Stevenson Johnny Mercer Jonathan Djanogly Jonathan Lord Julian Smith Julian Sturdy Julie Marson Kevin Hollinrake Laura Farris Laura Trott Liam Fox Lucy Frazer Maggie Throup Mark Garnier Mark Harper Mark Logan Mark Menzies Matthew Hancock Mel Stride Mike Wood Miriam Cates Nick Gibb Nigel Mills Oliver Dowden Paul Howell Paul Maynard Philip Davies Philip Dunne Rebecca Pow Rehman Chishti Richard Graham Richard Holden Robert Goodwill Robert Halfon Robert Jenrick Robert Largan Robert Syms Robin Walker Sajid Javid Selaine Saxby Simon Baynes Simon Fell Simon Hart Simon Hoare Simon Jupp Siobhan Baillie Stephen Crabb Steve Brine Steve Double Thomas Tugendhat Tobias Ellwood Victoria Prentis Richard Bacon Sally-Ann Hart Flick Drummond Sir Desmond Swayne Steve Barclay David Johnston Greg Hands Oliver Heald David Simmonds Andrew Selous Kemi Badenoch Tom Hunt David Davis Graham Stuart Tim Loughton Alun Cairns Steve Baker Greg Knight Paul Holmes Sir Geoffrey Cox Therese Villiers Jesse Norman Grant Shapps Mark Pawsey Chloe Smith Peter Gibson Stuart Andrew Matt Vickers Neil O'Brien Suella Braverman Nusrat Ghani James Heappey Will Quince Chris Loder Andrew Lewer Michelle Donelan Paul Beresford

Story continues

Penny Mordaunt - has confirmed a run (25 backers)

Penny Mordaunt - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Backers include:

1. Derek Thomas

"My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt." (October 20)

2. Maria Miller

Ms Miller tweeted: "PM for PM." (October 20)

3. John Lamont

"She is exactly the kind of calm, cool and collected leader we need right now." (October 20)

4. Damian Collins

"I was proud to support Penny Mordaunt's campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party this summer, and I hope she stands again now. She has the quality and experience to unite the party and rebuild trust in government." (October 20)

5. Bob Seely

"I want to go forward under Penny."

6. Andrea Leadsom

"I really hope she will, and I will be supporting her if she does."

7. Robbie Moore

"We face huge challenges as a nation and now more than ever we need strong leadership from a Prime Minister who is able to unite our country, is focused on delivery and able to take our nation forward in a cool, calm and decisive manner."

8. Kieran Mullan

"She is best placed to unify the party so we can get on with delivering."

9. Craig Tracey

"We need strong leadership and not only can Penny bring that, she can also unite the party and country."

10. Nicola Richards

"We need strong leadership with a real understanding of the challenges our constituents face at these uncertain times. I believe she is the candidate we can all unite behind."

11. John Penrose

12. George Freeman

13. Caroline Dinenage

14. James Davies

15. Elliot Colburn

16. Harriett Baldwin

17. Neil Hudson

18. Mary Robinson

19. Sir Roger Gale

20. Caroline Ansell

21. Heather Wheeler

22. Marcus Fysh

23. Tracey Crouch

24. Damian Green

25. Dr Luke Evans

What are the Tory tribes?

Andrea Jenkyns - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Brexiteers

Brexit-supporting MPs on the Right of the party largely supported Ms Truss in the last leadership contest. So far, eurosceptics who backed her - including Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns - have rowed in behind Mr Johnson.

As well as supporting leaving the EU, many Brexiteers have tough views on issues including illegal migration and the culture wars.

The European Research Group of eurosceptic MPs had 35 members in 2020-21 according to parliamentary records, though it has many more supporters within the party. Mark Francois, the chairman, backed Ms Truss, but has not yet declared who he will support this time round.

One Nationers

The biggest grouping within the Tory Party, the One Nation caucus consists of more than 100 MPs mostly in the centre-ground of the party.

It is led by Damian Collins, a former deputy prime minister, who supported Rishi Sunak in last summer’s leadership contest. Other big beasts on the books include Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; Matt Hancock, the former health secretary; Chloe Smith, the current Work and Pensions Secretary; and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

Many members of the group were involved in the ousting of Mr Johnson and subsequently supported Mr Sunak.

Red Wallers

The new clutch of Conservative MPs elected to 'Red Wall' seats across the North and Midlands owed their political careers to Mr Johnson. Elected in the 2019 landslide, they were led by Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group, and have a particular focus on ensuring the levelling up agenda is delivered.

Prominent 'Red Wallers' to have declared in the race so far include Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, who is supporting Mr Johnson, and Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, who is backing Mr Sunak. There are 45 'Red Wall' MPs.

Blue Wallers

At the opposite end of the country are the 'Blue Wall' MPs, so called because they are sitting in usually safe Tory seats at threat from the Lib Dems.

The 'Blue Wall' stretches across swathes of the home counties and the South West, and includes some of the party’s biggest beasts including Cabinet ministers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary; Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister; and Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, all hold such constituencies. There are around 40 Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats.