Tory leadership candidates: Who's backing whom?
Boris Johnson has officially ruled himself out of the Conservative leadership race saying he had "come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do".
Mr Johnson insisted that he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder" had he wished to run in the race.
According to The Telegraph's tally the former prime minister had the public support of 59 MPs.
The move puts his rival Rishi Sunak in prime position for the top job, having secured over 130 public backers from MP's for the ballot.
However, Penny Mordaunt is also still in the running, having also declared her candidacy on Friday.
Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers, confirmed the leadership contest will conclude by Friday, October 28.
This will allow a new prime minister to be in office in time for the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on October 31.
Rishi Sunak - has confirmed a run (137 backers)
Backers include:
Aaron Bell
Alan Mak
Alex Chalk
Andrew Bowie
Andrew Bridgen
Andrew Jones
Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Murrison
Andrew Percy
Angela Richardson
Anthony Browne
Anthony Mangnall
Bim Afolami
Bob Neill
Caroline Nokes
Chris Philp
Claire Coutinho
Craig Williams
Crispin Blunt
Damian Hinds
David Davies
David Mundell
David Rutley
Dominic Raab
Duncan Baker
Edward Timpson
Fay Jones
Gareth Davies
Gary Streeter
Gavin Williamson
George Eustice
Gillian Keegan
Greg Clark
Guy Opperman
Helen Grant
Helen Whately
Huw Merriman
James Cartlidge
James Daly
James Gray
James Morris
James Wild
Jamie Wallis
Jeremy Quin
Jo Gideon
John Baron
John Glen
John Howell
John Stevenson
Johnny Mercer
Jonathan Djanogly
Jonathan Lord
Julian Smith
Julian Sturdy
Julie Marson
Kevin Hollinrake
Laura Farris
Laura Trott
Liam Fox
Lucy Frazer
Maggie Throup
Mark Garnier
Mark Harper
Mark Logan
Mark Menzies
Matthew Hancock
Mel Stride
Mike Wood
Miriam Cates
Nick Gibb
Nigel Mills
Oliver Dowden
Paul Howell
Paul Maynard
Philip Davies
Philip Dunne
Rebecca Pow
Rehman Chishti
Richard Graham
Richard Holden
Robert Goodwill
Robert Halfon
Robert Jenrick
Robert Largan
Robert Syms
Robin Walker
Sajid Javid
Selaine Saxby
Simon Baynes
Simon Fell
Simon Hart
Simon Hoare
Simon Jupp
Siobhan Baillie
Stephen Crabb
Steve Brine
Steve Double
Thomas Tugendhat
Tobias Ellwood
Victoria Prentis
Richard Bacon
Sally-Ann Hart
Flick Drummond
Sir Desmond Swayne
Steve Barclay
David Johnston
Greg Hands
Oliver Heald
David Simmonds
Andrew Selous
Kemi Badenoch
Tom Hunt
David Davis
Graham Stuart
Tim Loughton
Alun Cairns
Steve Baker
Greg Knight
Paul Holmes
Sir Geoffrey Cox
Therese Villiers
Jesse Norman
Grant Shapps
Mark Pawsey
Chloe Smith
Peter Gibson
Stuart Andrew
Matt Vickers
Neil O'Brien
Suella Braverman
Nusrat Ghani
James Heappey
Will Quince
Chris Loder
Andrew Lewer
Michelle Donelan
Paul Beresford
Penny Mordaunt - has confirmed a run (25 backers)
Backers include:
1. Derek Thomas
"My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt." (October 20)
2. Maria Miller
Ms Miller tweeted: "PM for PM." (October 20)
3. John Lamont
"She is exactly the kind of calm, cool and collected leader we need right now." (October 20)
4. Damian Collins
"I was proud to support Penny Mordaunt's campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party this summer, and I hope she stands again now. She has the quality and experience to unite the party and rebuild trust in government." (October 20)
5. Bob Seely
"I want to go forward under Penny."
6. Andrea Leadsom
"I really hope she will, and I will be supporting her if she does."
7. Robbie Moore
"We face huge challenges as a nation and now more than ever we need strong leadership from a Prime Minister who is able to unite our country, is focused on delivery and able to take our nation forward in a cool, calm and decisive manner."
8. Kieran Mullan
"She is best placed to unify the party so we can get on with delivering."
9. Craig Tracey
"We need strong leadership and not only can Penny bring that, she can also unite the party and country."
10. Nicola Richards
"We need strong leadership with a real understanding of the challenges our constituents face at these uncertain times. I believe she is the candidate we can all unite behind."
11. John Penrose
12. George Freeman
13. Caroline Dinenage
14. James Davies
15. Elliot Colburn
16. Harriett Baldwin
17. Neil Hudson
18. Mary Robinson
19. Sir Roger Gale
20. Caroline Ansell
21. Heather Wheeler
22. Marcus Fysh
23. Tracey Crouch
24. Damian Green
25. Dr Luke Evans
What are the Tory tribes?
Brexiteers
Brexit-supporting MPs on the Right of the party largely supported Ms Truss in the last leadership contest. So far, eurosceptics who backed her - including Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns - have rowed in behind Mr Johnson.
As well as supporting leaving the EU, many Brexiteers have tough views on issues including illegal migration and the culture wars.
The European Research Group of eurosceptic MPs had 35 members in 2020-21 according to parliamentary records, though it has many more supporters within the party. Mark Francois, the chairman, backed Ms Truss, but has not yet declared who he will support this time round.
One Nationers
The biggest grouping within the Tory Party, the One Nation caucus consists of more than 100 MPs mostly in the centre-ground of the party.
It is led by Damian Collins, a former deputy prime minister, who supported Rishi Sunak in last summer’s leadership contest. Other big beasts on the books include Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; Matt Hancock, the former health secretary; Chloe Smith, the current Work and Pensions Secretary; and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.
Many members of the group were involved in the ousting of Mr Johnson and subsequently supported Mr Sunak.
Red Wallers
The new clutch of Conservative MPs elected to 'Red Wall' seats across the North and Midlands owed their political careers to Mr Johnson. Elected in the 2019 landslide, they were led by Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group, and have a particular focus on ensuring the levelling up agenda is delivered.
Prominent 'Red Wallers' to have declared in the race so far include Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, who is supporting Mr Johnson, and Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, who is backing Mr Sunak. There are 45 'Red Wall' MPs.
Blue Wallers
At the opposite end of the country are the 'Blue Wall' MPs, so called because they are sitting in usually safe Tory seats at threat from the Lib Dems.
The 'Blue Wall' stretches across swathes of the home counties and the South West, and includes some of the party’s biggest beasts including Cabinet ministers.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary; Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister; and Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, all hold such constituencies. There are around 40 Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats.