Tory leadership candidates: Who's backing whom?

Dominic Penna
·6 min read
Boris Johnson who has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race sits with Rishi Sunak in a cabinet meeting in No 10 - Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg
Boris Johnson has officially ruled himself out of the Conservative leadership race saying he had "come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do".

Mr Johnson insisted that he had "cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder" had he wished to run in the race.

According to The Telegraph's tally the former prime minister had the public support of 59 MPs.

The move puts his rival Rishi Sunak in prime position for the top job, having secured over 130 public backers from MP's for the ballot.

However, Penny Mordaunt is also still in the running, having also declared her candidacy on Friday.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbenchers, confirmed the leadership contest will conclude by Friday, October 28.

This will allow a new prime minister to be in office in time for the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on October 31.

Rishi Sunak - has confirmed a run (137 backers)

Rishi Sunak - /REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rishi Sunak - /REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Backers include:

  1. Aaron Bell

  2. Alan Mak

  3. Alex Chalk

  4. Andrew Bowie

  5. Andrew Bridgen

  6. Andrew Jones

  7. Andrew Mitchell

  8. Andrew Murrison

  9. Andrew Percy

  10. Angela Richardson

  11. Anthony Browne

  12. Anthony Mangnall

  13. Bim Afolami

  14. Bob Neill

  15. Caroline Nokes

  16. Chris Philp

  17. Claire Coutinho

  18. Craig Williams

  19. Crispin Blunt

  20. Damian Hinds

  21. David Davies

  22. David Mundell

  23. David Rutley

  24. Dominic Raab

  25. Duncan Baker

  26. Edward Timpson

  27. Fay Jones

  28. Gareth Davies

  29. Gary Streeter

  30. Gavin Williamson

  31. George Eustice

  32. Gillian Keegan

  33. Greg Clark

  34. Guy Opperman

  35. Helen Grant

  36. Helen Whately

  37. Huw Merriman

  38. James Cartlidge

  39. James Daly

  40. James Gray

  41. James Morris

  42. James Wild

  43. Jamie Wallis

  44. Jeremy Quin

  45. Jo Gideon

  46. John Baron

  47. John Glen

  48. John Howell

  49. John Stevenson

  50. Johnny Mercer

  51. Jonathan Djanogly

  52. Jonathan Lord

  53. Julian Smith

  54. Julian Sturdy

  55. Julie Marson

  56. Kevin Hollinrake

  57. Laura Farris

  58. Laura Trott

  59. Liam Fox

  60. Lucy Frazer

  61. Maggie Throup

  62. Mark Garnier

  63. Mark Harper

  64. Mark Logan

  65. Mark Menzies

  66. Matthew Hancock

  67. Mel Stride

  68. Mike Wood

  69. Miriam Cates

  70. Nick Gibb

  71. Nigel Mills

  72. Oliver Dowden

  73. Paul Howell

  74. Paul Maynard

  75. Philip Davies

  76. Philip Dunne

  77. Rebecca Pow

  78. Rehman Chishti

  79. Richard Graham

  80. Richard Holden

  81. Robert Goodwill

  82. Robert Halfon

  83. Robert Jenrick

  84. Robert Largan

  85. Robert Syms

  86. Robin Walker

  87. Sajid Javid

  88. Selaine Saxby

  89. Simon Baynes

  90. Simon Fell

  91. Simon Hart

  92. Simon Hoare

  93. Simon Jupp

  94. Siobhan Baillie

  95. Stephen Crabb

  96. Steve Brine

  97. Steve Double

  98. Thomas Tugendhat

  99. Tobias Ellwood

  100. Victoria Prentis

  101. Richard Bacon

  102. Sally-Ann Hart

  103. Flick Drummond

  104. Sir Desmond Swayne

  105. Steve Barclay

  106. David Johnston

  107. Greg Hands

  108. Oliver Heald

  109. David Simmonds

  110. Andrew Selous

  111. Kemi Badenoch

  112. Tom Hunt

  113. David Davis

  114. Graham Stuart

  115. Tim Loughton

  116. Alun Cairns

  117. Steve Baker

  118. Greg Knight

  119. Paul Holmes

  120. Sir Geoffrey Cox

  121. Therese Villiers

  122. Jesse Norman

  123. Grant Shapps

  124. Mark Pawsey

  125. Chloe Smith

  126. Peter Gibson

  127. Stuart Andrew

  128. Matt Vickers

  129. Neil O'Brien

  130. Suella Braverman

  131. Nusrat Ghani

  132. James Heappey

  133. Will Quince

  134. Chris Loder

  135. Andrew Lewer

  136. Michelle Donelan

  137. Paul Beresford

Penny Mordaunt - has confirmed a run (25 backers)

Penny Mordaunt - REUTERS/Toby Melville
Penny Mordaunt - REUTERS/Toby Melville

Backers include:

1. Derek Thomas

"My first choice for Prime Minister is again Penny Mordaunt." (October 20)

2. Maria Miller

Ms Miller tweeted: "PM for PM." (October 20)

3. John Lamont

"She is exactly the kind of calm, cool and collected leader we need right now." (October 20)

4. Damian Collins

"I was proud to support Penny Mordaunt's campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party this summer, and I hope she stands again now. She has the quality and experience to unite the party and rebuild trust in government." (October 20)

5. Bob Seely

"I want to go forward under Penny."

6. Andrea Leadsom 

"I really hope she will, and I will be supporting her if she does."

7. Robbie Moore

"We face huge challenges as a nation and now more than ever we need strong leadership from a Prime Minister who is able to unite our country, is focused on delivery and able to take our nation forward in a cool, calm and decisive manner."

8. Kieran Mullan

"She is best placed to unify the party so we can get on with delivering."

9. Craig Tracey 

"We need strong leadership and not only can Penny bring that, she can also unite the party and country."

10. Nicola Richards

"We need strong leadership with a real understanding of the challenges our constituents face at these uncertain times. I believe she is the candidate we can all unite behind."

11. John Penrose

12. George Freeman

13. Caroline Dinenage

14. James Davies

15. Elliot Colburn

16. Harriett Baldwin

17. Neil Hudson

18. Mary Robinson

19. Sir Roger Gale

20. Caroline Ansell

21. Heather Wheeler

22. Marcus Fysh

23. Tracey Crouch

24. Damian Green

25. Dr Luke Evans

What are the Tory tribes?

Andrea Jenkyns - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Andrea Jenkyns - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Brexiteers 

Brexit-supporting MPs on the Right of the party largely supported Ms Truss in the last leadership contest. So far, eurosceptics who backed her - including Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns - have rowed in behind Mr Johnson.

As well as supporting leaving the EU, many Brexiteers have tough views on issues including illegal migration and the culture wars.

The European Research Group of eurosceptic MPs had 35 members in 2020-21 according to parliamentary records, though it has many more supporters within the party. Mark Francois, the chairman, backed Ms Truss, but has not yet declared who he will support this time round.

One Nationers

The biggest grouping within the Tory Party, the One Nation caucus consists of more than 100 MPs mostly in the centre-ground of the party.

It is led by Damian Collins, a former deputy prime minister, who supported Rishi Sunak in last summer’s leadership contest. Other big beasts on the books include Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary; Matt Hancock, the former health secretary; Chloe Smith, the current Work and Pensions Secretary; and Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

Many members of the group were involved in the ousting of Mr Johnson and subsequently supported Mr Sunak.

Red Wallers

The new clutch of Conservative MPs elected to 'Red Wall' seats across the North and Midlands owed their political careers to Mr Johnson. Elected in the 2019 landslide, they were led by Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group, and have a particular focus on ensuring the levelling up agenda is delivered.

Prominent 'Red Wallers' to have declared in the race so far include Brendan Clarke-Smith, the MP for Bassetlaw, who is supporting Mr Johnson, and Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, who is backing Mr Sunak. There are 45 'Red Wall' MPs.

Blue Wallers

At the opposite end of the country are the 'Blue Wall' MPs, so called because they are sitting in usually safe Tory seats at threat from the Lib Dems.

The 'Blue Wall' stretches across swathes of the home counties and the South West, and includes some of the party’s biggest beasts including Cabinet ministers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary; Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister; and Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, all hold such constituencies. There are around 40 Tory MPs in 'Blue Wall' seats.

