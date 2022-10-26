Tory Lanez Ordered Under House Arrest and Electronic Monitoring Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

torey lanez and megan the stallion

Jerod Harris/Getty; Johnny Nunez/Getty Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been ordered under house arrest and electronic monitoring for the next month as he awaits trial on charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

At a court hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles, judge David Herriford ruled that the rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — would be monitored beginning Friday through the scheduled start of the trial on Nov. 28, CBS News Los Angeles reports.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott argued that Lanez, 30, poses a danger to society and previously defied court orders not to come within 100 yards of the "Sweetest Pie" rapper, 27. (Lanez was previously arrested in April for violating court orders by addressing Megan directly on social media and disclosing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.)

Bott also put forward a motion asking that Lanez be taken into custody without bail, claiming the rapper assaulted a man, identified as singer August Alsina, in Chicago in September by punching him in the face. Lanez's attorney, Shawn Holley, reportedly argued that the "allegations are disputed" and noted the lack of a case filing in the city.

Judge Herriford rejected the motion. TMZ was first to report the news.

When a similar motion was declined in April, Holley told PEOPLE, "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson's bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests."

Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty Tory Lanez

In October 2020, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.

LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified in December 2021 that Lanez shouted "Dance, bitch!" before shooting Megan in the foot, several outlets, including Rolling Stone and TMZ, reported.

"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot," Stogner testified at the time, per Rolling Stone. "Megan immediately felt pain in her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

The detective also stated that Lanez apologized for shooting Megan and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything," according to Megan's account. Megan also told the detective that Lanez made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."

In January 2021, Megan named Lanez as an "abuser" in a set of tweets about the incident, expressing frustration with the fact that the court of public opinion appeared to place some of the blame for the incident upon her.

"Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.

About a month after the incident, Megan named Lanez as the person who she claims shot her.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she wrote on Twitter, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, claiming that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

Lanez's trial is tentatively set to begin Nov. 28.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.