Tory Lanez Charged In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is facing two felony charges in the July 12 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Lanez ― real name Daystar Peterson ― on Thursday with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred after Lanez got into an argument with a 24-year-old victim while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars, according to Variety.

The announcement didn’t identify Megan Thee Stallion by name, but said a female victim exited a vehicle before Lanez shot at her feet several times, wounding her, according to the New York Daily News.

The details in the district attorney’s announcement matched allegations Stallion made in August on Instagram Live.

“Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

The singer said she did not tell Los Angeles police at the scene about what happened in the shooting because she was afraid of the legal repercussions and feared for her safety.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.

Lanez hasn’t commented on the charges.

Last month, he released a rap album that proclaimed his innocence, according to TMZ.

