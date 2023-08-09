Tory Lanez: How the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial played out

More than three years have passed since Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet

Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

A jury in the US found him guilty of firing at the Savage singer in the Hollywood Hills during an argument.

More than three years have passed since the 2020 shooting, and a lot has happened inside - and outside - court.

It's a case that divided fans and spilled out into the wider hip-hop world, with Drake being accused of taking sides at one point.

What the trial heard

When the trial finally got going in Los Angeles late last year, after months of delays, Megan got to take the stand and give her version of events under oath.

"I can't believe I have to come here and do this," was how Megan started her testimony in the LA courtroom.

She told the jury it all began at the party hosted by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills on 12 July 2020.

Megan, real name Megan Pete, and Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, got into an argument as they drove away from the event.

She told the trial the row started when she mocked Lanez' musical talents.

According to Megan, she demanded to be let out of the car and heard Tory shouting at her to dance.

He then opened fire with a handgun.

Megan Thee Stallion gave evidence at the LA courthouse in December

The jury heard how she left a trail of blood at the scene and minutes after the shooting a friend messaged her security saying: "Help... Tory shot Meg."

Megan told the courtroom Lanez had offered her $1m to keep quiet about what happened, and called her afterwards to apologise, claiming he was "just too drunk".

Through tears, she said she had regrets about coming forward, saying speaking out had been "torture".

Lanez given 10 years

Lanez was convicted in December of three charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Prosecutors had sought a 13-year prison sentence, while his team asked for probation and drug and alcohol treatment instead.

Story continues

Lanez, 31, was held in jail after his conviction and is now facing possible deportation to his native Canada.

Sentencing began on Monday, but did not conclude until Tuesday as lawyers quarrelled over aggravating factors.

In a victim impact statement by Megan that was read for the court during sentencing, she said she will "never be the same" after the attack.

"Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace," the statement said.

"Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

Why the case was so divisive

Fans showed their support for the rapper outside the courthouse in LA

Outside the court during the trial, Lanez' supporters stood opposite crowds of fans carrying "We stand with Megan" signs.

And as Megan arrived at the building in December, his side heckled her by shouting: "Why are you lying on that boy?"

When the jury returned guilty verdicts, Lanez' dad Sonstar Peterson screamed that the prosecutors were evil and part of a "wicked system".

Accusations of lying have dogged Grammy-winning rapper Megan throughout the case, because her story changed early on.

She initially told police she'd been hurt by stepping on broken glass.

It wasn't until later, on Instagram, when she first said that Lanez had shot her.

She then told an interviewer she'd needed surgery to remove bullets from her feet which had missed her bones and tendons.

Megan, 28, said she lied to officers at the time because she didn't want to "get in more trouble".

It sparked a long war of words between her and Lanez - they both released tracks about the case.

In his song Money Over Fallout, Lanez accused Megan of trying to frame him, while Megan said she was the one "speakin' facts" in her track Shots Fired.

Taking sides

In his collab with 21 Savage, Drake appears to suggest Megan lied about being shot

The dispute spilled out into the wider hip-hop world, with artists like 50 Cent and even Drake getting involved.

Megan frequently defended herself on Twitter and said she'd been painted as aggressive and a "snitch".

She suggested misogynoir - misogyny against black women - could be why she was targeted.

Megan criticised Drake when he released Circo Loco, a collab with 21 Savage that appeared to reference the shooting case.

But she did receive support from fellow artists, like JoJo and Kehlani.

And a group of prominent black women, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, released an open letter backing Megan.

In Da Club rapper Fiddy eventually apologised for sharing memes casting doubt on Megan's version of events.

He said he'd changed his mind after hearing evidence from the trial.

The case remains divisive though, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea was one of 70 people to send the judge a letter in support of Lanez ahead of the sentencing hearing.

'A victory for every woman'

Megan says the guilty verdict was a "victory for women"

Lanez has always denied the charges against him, he's filed various appeals and his lawyers could launch other motions after his sentence.

Since the guilty verdict, Megan has tried to reclaim the narrative around the shooting, and spoken about the effect "false narratives" and "conspiracy theories" had on her.

In an Elle Magazine feature, she said the guilty verdict "was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them".

"We can't control what others think, especially when the lies are juicier than the truth," she said.

"But as a society, we must create safer environments for women to come forward about violent behaviour without fear of retaliation."

Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.