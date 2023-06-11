A Tory house divided cannot possibly stand

Boris Johnson

There are few hard and fast political rules; but one that has shown itself to be immutable down the years is that divided parties do not get elected. All the way back to the Conservative split over the Corn Laws in 1846, the Tory implosion over preferential trade for the Empire in 1905, through to various Labour schisms in the 1930s and 1980s, voters have punished disunited parties, often severely.

Recent examples include the battering inflicted on the Conservatives in 1997 after a period of internal wrangling over Europe and Labour’s 2019 disaster, partly caused by its takeover by the hard Left. The electorate tends to take the perfectly rational view that if a party’s leaders cannot agree among themselves how best to conduct their affairs or occupy a common platform, why should they be entrusted to run the country?

This is the quandary faced by Rishi Sunak after an extraordinary few days that have seen many Conservative supporters shaking their heads in dismay and disbelief. After the turmoil of 2022 – the year of three prime ministers – he was supposed to provide the calming, reassuring and competent presence that would put the party back on an even keel. But the manner of his takeover of the Tory leadership left a legacy of such resentment among supporters of Boris Johnson that he is not being allowed to settle.

The former prime minister’s resignation as an MP, because he faced censure by a parliamentary committee, has reignited the political psycho-drama that is grist to the mill for the party’s opponents. After two of his supporters quit Westminster as well, the Government faces three by-elections with every chance it could lose them all.

With just 18 months to a general election, the spectacle of a government fixated on internal score-settling while the country grapples with stubborn inflation, high energy costs and a cost of living crisis is not a good look, to put it mildly. With the Ukraine war always threatening to spill over into a wider European conflict, the fratricidal Tory wrangling looks even more misplaced.

The current leadership is evidently furious with Mr Johnson and his acolytes for causing such disruption and is desperate to put the ructions of the past 12 months behind it. Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, said the “world has moved on”. But the former prime minister and his followers in the party are not prepared to let it go, even though only Labour can benefit.

