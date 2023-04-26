Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson Gets Schooled On The Law By Top Police Officer

Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson was left embarrassed after his attempt to criticise a top police officer spectacularly backfired.

The Tory deputy chairman accused Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lee Rowley of failing to crack down on protesters outside parliament.

“We have seen protesters once again in Parliament Square setting up some sort of Glastonbury-on-Thames gazebo,” Anderson said.

“Don’t you think it’s time you left your ivory tower, got out there on Whitehall and sorted the people out? You’re just letting it happen. You’ve got the powers now to do this.”

Mark Rowley(Metropolitan Police Commissioner) takes no nonsense from 30p Lee Anderson



"You're making selective comments based on a partial understanding of the law... if people want to be personally offensive, then write it in newspapers, I'm not going to answer those questions" pic.twitter.com/dxcwPAXcy2 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 26, 2023

But Rowley told him this was wrong, as the controversial Public Order Bill - which gives police greater powers to stop demonstrations - is not yet law.

“Those powers haven’t come in yet,” Rowley explained. “You’re making selective comments based on a partial understanding of the law.”

Rowley, the UK’s most senior police officer, added: “The law is very clear that protest is disruptive and to a certain extent that is allowed.

“That is why the law says at the moment you might not like that but I have to work to the law rather than whim.”

He told Anderson: “You might want to believe the law says that no disruption is allowed whatsoever through protest, but that is not case.”

Anderson told Rowley: “You might want to believe you are doing your job correctly, I don’t think you are. I feel like I’m wasting my time with you.

“Do you think you’ve got confidence of the public?” he asked.

But Rowley hit back: “If people want to be personally offensive, then write it in newspapers, I’m not going to answer those questions.”

Rowley took over as Met commissioner in September 2022, replacing Cressida Dick.

