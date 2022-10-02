Tory Conference latest LIVE: Truss says we ‘have a very clear plan’ as she defends fiscal package

Liz Truss insisted she has a “very clear plan” for the economy as she faced questions from Laura Kuennsberg on Sunday morning.

As the party’s conference kicked off in Birmingham, Ms Truss said she “stood by the package” of measures introduced by her Chancellor, despite the run on the pound and surging interest rates.

“I want to reassure people that we do have a very clear plan - first of all about how we are going to get through this winter with our energy plan but also how we are dealing with the issue of a slowing economy,” she said.

“We’re not living in a perfect world, we’re living in a very difficult world where governments around the world are making tough decisions and I believe it was the right decision to increase borrowing this winter.”

Before adding: “What would have been wrong is for us not to have acted.”

Despite comments from some Cabinet members, Ms Truss refused to deny that the government will make cuts to public spending.

Nadine Dorries criticises Truss for ‘throwing Chancellor under a bus’

11:16 , Sami Quadri

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has lashed out at Liz Truss for “throwing your Chancellor under a bus” after the Prime Minister said the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was a decision made by Kwasi Kwarteng.

Ms Dorries, a staunch ally of Ms Truss’s predecessor in No 10, tweeted: “One of (Boris Johnson’s) faults was that he could sometimes be too loyal and he got that.

“However, there is a balance and throwing your Chancellor under a bus on the first day of conference really isn’t it. (Fingers crossed) things improve and settle down from now.”

Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans

10:45 , Sami Quadri

Former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.

Gove, who is influential in the Tory party, said her plans were “not Conservative”.

Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes but said she has an “inadequate realisation” about the scale of the problem.

He told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show he is “profoundly” concerned that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is paying for £45 billion of tax cuts through increased borrowing.

Mr Gove said cutting the 45% income tax rate for the highest earners was a “display of the wrong values”.

He even suggested he could vote against the plans in the House of Commons, as Conservative critics eye a possible rebellion.

“I don’t believe it’s right,” he said of the budget when pressed on the BBC One programme.

10:39 , Sami Quadri

Conservative MP Mel Stride, the chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said Liz Truss’s refusal to bring forward the publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts could mean interest rates will have to rise even higher.

Mr Stride said it should be possible for the OBR to release its report before the next meeting of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets rates, on November 3.

“If it has a satisfactory OBR report before that meeting on November 3, I would imagine and expect that the interest rate rise will probably not be as high as it otherwise would be,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

“That OBR report, the fiscal targets, would have reassured the markets, there would be less concern about the inflationary impacts of the Government’s policy and therefore the MPC would be putting interest rates up by potentially a little bit less.”

09:50 , Sami Quadri

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Prime Minister failed to understand the “anxiety and fear” felt by people facing huge increases in their mortgage repayments as a result of the Government’s mini-budget.

Ms Reeves dismissed claims that the growth plan would deliver the annual 2.5% trend rate of growth Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is aiming for.

“The Prime Minister just doesn’t seem to understand the anxiety and fear. This is a crisis made in Downing Street but it is ordinary working people who are paying the price,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“The idea that trickle-down economics is somehow going to deliver the 2.5% growth we all want to see is for the birds.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are doing some sort of mad experiment with the UK economy and trickle down economics. It has failed before and it will fail again.”

Keir Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘intoxicated by dogma'

09:33 , Sami Quadri

This is a Tory crisis: made in Downing Street, paid for by working people.



Liz Truss defends Chancellor’s drinks do reception

09:14 , Bill Mcloughlin

Liz Truss said Kwasi Kwarteng “meets business people all the time” when asked about the Chancellor attending a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.

The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Chancellor meets business people all the time, that’s his job.

“I do not manage Kwasi Kwarteng’s diary, believe me.”

Pressed on whether it would have been better if he had not gone as people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Truss said: “I get up every morning as Prime Minister thinking how can we make our country more successful, how can we reassure people, how can we help people get through these very difficult times and we do face difficult times…

“And that’s what I’m focused on. That’s what the Chancellor is focused on and that is what the whole Cabinet is focused on.”

MPs who vote against tax cuts will lose the whip

09:11 , Sami Quadri

Conservative MPs who vote against the Government’s plan for tax cuts will lose the whip, the party chairman has said.

It has been reported that some Tory MPs are preparing to vote with Labour to prevent measures announced by the Chancellor on September 23, including abolishing the top rate of income tax.

Asked on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday whether this would result in them losing the party whip, Conservative chairman Jake Berry said: “Yes.”

He also urged Tory MPs to unite behind Liz Truss and her programme, saying she had “a mandate both from colleagues and our membership”.

He said: “I’m sure that if we do that it will lead ultimately to long-term electoral success.”

Liz Truss says pensions will rise in line with inflation

09:11 , Sami Quadri

Liz Truss said she would ensure pensions rise in line with inflation, but refused to make the same commitment for benefits and government departmental spending.

Not ruling out departmental real-term cuts, the Prime Minister said: “I’m not going to write future budgets on your show.

“I believe in outcomes rather than inputs, so I believe in what people see and what people feel.”

Not ruling out rowing back on Boris Johnson’s promise to raise benefit payments in line with inflation, she said: “This is something the Department of Work and Pensions Secretary is looking at at the moment. She will make a determination on that and we will announce that this morning.”

But she was clear pensions would rise in line with inflation, saying: “I’ve committed to the triple lock. Yes.”

Liz Truss: I stand by the income tax cut

09:03 , Bill Mcloughlin

Truss said scrapping the top rate of income tax for the nation’s highest earners was a decision made by Kwasi Kwarteng rather than being agreed by the wider Cabinet.

Asked if she discussed the controversial move with the whole Cabinet, the Prime Minister told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One: “No, no we didn’t. It was a decision the Chancellor made.”

Truss refuses to rule out cuts to public services

09:01 , Sami Quadri

Liz Truss did not rule out cuts to public services, saying they will remain “excellent”.

The Prime Minister told the BBC: “What I’m going to do is make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer.

“But I’m very, very committed to making sure we’ve got excellent frontline public services.

“And I’m not going to go into what the Chancellor will announce in his medium-term fiscal plan. He’s going to announce that very shortly, it will come together with an OBR forecast.”

Pressed on whether her refusal to rule out cuts suggested that she will go down that path, she said: “No it doesn’t, because I can’t exactly set out what is going to be in this plan. What I can promise is we’re going to reduce debt as a proportion of GDP.”

Truss says she has ‘very clear plan’ on economy

08:55 , Sami Quadri

Prime Minister Liz Truss told the BBC: “I understand how worried people are and I understand that people are struggling and it is very, very difficult times.

“This is a global problem. You have got (Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine, the aftermath of Covid.

“What is happening around the world is that interest rates are rising, so the Federal Reserve has pushed its interest rates up to 4%.”

Pressed on the response to the mini-budget in the UK, she said: “I want to reassure people that we do have a very clear plan – first of all about how we are going to get through this winter with our energy plan but also how we are dealing with the issue of a slowing economy.”

She said the Government had to act to reverse the national insurance rise and “on other areas of taxation” to make sure the economy did not slow down.

Truss says she was right to increase borrowing

08:53 , Sami Quadri

Liz Truss insisted she was right to increase borrowing this winter, making “tough decisions” in a “very difficult world”.

The Prime Minister told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One: “We’re not living in a perfect world, we’re living in a very difficult world where governments around the world are making tough decisions.

“And I believe it was the right decision to increase borrowing this winter.”

She said the UK has the “second lowest borrowing in the G7”, borrowing less than France, the US, Canada and Japan, adding: “And I think it’s important people understand that.”

“Of course we need to bring down borrowing as a proportion of GDP over the medium-term, and I have a plan to do that. But what would have been wrong is for us not to have acted,” she said.

Liz Truss admits she could have ‘laid the ground’ better about mini-budget plans

08:47 , Sami Quadri

Liz Truss acknowledged she could have “laid the ground” better about the plans contained in the Government’s mini-budget which triggered market turmoil.

She told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m afraid there is an issue that interest rates are going up around the world and we do have to face that.”

But she added: “But I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Truss praises ‘vitally important’ energy bill support package

08:45 , Sami Quadri

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said it was “vitally important” that her party freezed energy bills at an average of £2,500 a year for two years.

Speaking to Laura Kueunnsberg on BBC One, she said: “This is the bill for an average family but what we are preventing is those extraordinary bills that people were expecting. It is a big energy package and it’s the biggest part of our mini budget.

“It was important that the government stepped into deal with this. And we’re not just dealing with it as the Labour Party have suggested for six months – we’re dealing with it for two years to make sure people have that reassurance.”

Latest poll puts Labour 19 points ahead of Tories

08:34 , Bill Mcloughlin

A poll by Opinium has put Labour 19-points ahead of the Tories – with support for Sir Keir’s party up seven points on 46 per cent while the Conservatives are down seven on 27 per cent.

Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job Ms Truss is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.

Support forKwasi Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

07:48 , Sami Quadri

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.

The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, she said she was sticking to her guns, and that tax cuts were essential to get the economy growing again.

“Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option,” she said.

“We cannot continue on the current trajectory of managed decline… We must take a new direction.”