Nadhim Zahawi to stay on as an MP and attacks press after sacking by Rishi Sunak

Nadhim Zahawi will stay on as an MP and launched an attack on the press after he was by Rishi Sunak on Sunday morning.

The Prime Minister dismissed Mr Zahawi from his role as Conservative Party chairman after Sir Laurie Magnus, his ethics adviser, found he committed a "serious breach of the Ministerial Code" over his taxes.

Mr Zahawi came under fire after it emerged he settled an estimated £4.8 million bill with HMRC during his time as chancellor last summer.

Sir Laurie concluded that he had "failed" to meet requirements around declaring "any interests which might be thought to give rise to a conflict". In a letter to his now-former Cabinet colleague, Mr Sunak referred to his pledge on the steps of Downing Street to lead a Government with "integrity".

Responding to the Prime Minister, Mr Zahawi wrote: "You can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the coming years. Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them."

He also attacked the press as he said he was "concerned... about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks", singling out the headline of a piece by The Independent headlined 'The noose tightens' which was about calls for him to resign from fellow Conservative MPs.

Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Zahawi

The only apology in Nadhim Zahawi's letter was to his family over a headline in The Independent earlier this week.

Mr Zahawi noted that in a week Matt Hancock was allegedly assaulted on the Underground, their digital splash - 'The noose tightens' - had caused him to "concerned".

However, there was no apology to his party leader Rishi Sunak, for whom this scandal has been a major embarrassment after he hoped to break with the scandal and sleaze that characterised Boris Johnson's final few months in office.

Nor was there any apology to the Stratford-upon-Avon constituents Mr Zahawi will continue to represent from the backbenches, his wider party at large, or indeed the public, who during the cost-of-living crisis will be scratching their heads about the sheer scale of a tax penalty worth a reported £4.7 million.

History is likely to be relatively kind to Mr Zahawi over the Covid jab rollout he oversaw as vaccines minister, and his role in organising the funeral of Elizabeth II during his brief stint as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

But in the absence of contrition in the wake of Sir Laurie Magnus's findings that there was a "serious breach" of the Ministerial Code, and that he had not adhered to the Seven Principles of Public Life, the political mood in the coming days is likely to be that bit less complimentary towards the now-former Tory chairman.

Nadhim Zahawi plans to stay on as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi defied calls for his resignation from Parliament this morning as his press secretary confirmed he will stay on as a Tory MP, The Telegraph can confirm.

Breaking: Nadhim Zahawi's letter to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has been 'decisive', insists Michael Gove

Rishi Sunak has taken "decisive action" by sacking Nadhim Zahawi, Michael Gove insisted this morning.

"The Prime Minister regretfully but clearly decided it was time for Nadhim to go," the Levelling Up Secretary told broadcasters.

Pressed on why it took so long for Mr Zahawi to be sacked, Mr Gove replied: "I think it's important in all of these situations whenever allegations are made that they are investigated impartially, independently and in full. And that's what the Prime Minister wanted to see, that is what has happened.

"We recognise that whenever allegations are made, particularly serious ones, they require a full investigation. We don't want a precipitative rush to judgement, but we do - once all the facts are out - need decisive action, and that is what the Prime Minister has given today. Decisive action, but only after a full and proper investigation. Due process, then effective decision-making."

Mr Gove said integrity was about "doing the right thing" and Mr Sunak had adhered to this by making a full judgment about Mr Zahawi only "once the facts were established".

Rishi Sunak: 'There has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code'

'What took Sunak so long?'

Rishi Sunak should have sacked Nadhim Zahawi "a long time ago", a Labour frontbencher has said.

"[He] failed to pay the taxes he owed and tried to silence those who spoke out about it," Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said in the last few minutes.

"Despite the writing on the wall, the PM showed himself to be too weak to act."

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary, asked: "What took Sunak so long?"

Stand down as an MP, Nadhim Zahawi urged

Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, this morning urged a public inquiry into "what Sunak knew" about Nadhim Zahawi, who she also urged to stand down.

Ms Cooper said: "Rishi Sunak has finally acted after spending days defending the indefensible on Nadhim Zahawi. It should never have taken him this long to act. Sunak's first 100 days in office have been tarnished by endless Conservative sleaze and scandals.

"Serious questions remain about what Sunak knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him. We need a proper independent inquiry to establish the facts and hold the Prime Minister to account.

"Given this was a serious breach of the ministerial code, Nadhim Zahawi must also do the right thing and resign as an MP. He has shown he is unfit to serve in Cabinet and unfit to serve the people of Stratford-on-Avon."

What has happened?

Nadhim Zahawi, who was dismissed as Tory Party chairman this morning, came under fire after it emerged earlier this month he settled an estimated £4.8 million bill with HMRC during his time as chancellor last summer.



His tax affairs were the subject of an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, the Government's new ethics adviser, which was ordered by the Prime Minister earlier this week



Sir Laurie concluded Mr Zahawi had "failed" to meet requirements around declaring "any interests which might be thought to give rise to a conflict". He added that Mr Zahawi should have "previously declared" the HMRC inquiry into the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm he founded.



"It is a relevant interest which could give rise to a conflict, and particularly so in the case of HM Treasury Ministers and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, who has responsibility for the UK tax system," Sir Laurie wrote.



"I also conclude that, in the appointments process for the governments formed in September 2022 and October 2022, Mr Zahawi failed to disclose relevant information... at the time of his appointment, including to Cabinet Office officials who support that process. Without knowledge of that information, the Cabinet Office was not in a position to inform the appointing Prime Minister."



Sir Laurie praised Mr Zahawi for fully cooperating with the inquiry, but was dismissive of his claims in July 2022 that news stories about the investigation by the HMRC amounted to "smears", insisting he should have "understood that [he was] under investigation by HMRC and that this was a serious matter".



His findings concluded: "I consider that Mr Zahawi, in holding the high privilege of being a Minister of the Crown, has shown insufficient regard for the General Principles of the Ministerial Code and the requirements in particular, under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour."

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through what is already an extraordinary Sunday in British politics.

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi from his role as Conservative Party chairman after the ethics adviser found he committed a "serious breach" of the Ministerial Code.

I will bring you all the latest context, updates and reaction throughout the day.