The Tory care funding mess that robs you of your dignity – and life savings

Richard Fried was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at 55 - Christopher Pledger

In Boris Johnson’s first speech as Prime Minister, he promised the country he would fix the social care system.

Standing outside 10 Downing Street in the summer of 2019, he said: “My job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents from the fear of having to sell your home to pay for the costs of care.

“And so I am announcing now – on the steps of Downing Street – that we will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.”

Four years later, the crisis persists.

Reforms, proposals and white papers have floated around Whitehall, or been delayed, or shelved entirely. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vulnerable, mostly elderly people struggle to live with dignity – while their life savings are drained.

Families clamour for help, warning the system is simply too big and complex to navigate for those already under physical, emotional and financial strain. Charities warn local authorities that their assessments for care are deeply flawed, while councils press Westminster for more funding.

‘Our savings are almost gone – what are we going to do?’

Mary and Richard Fried believed they would stay in their London home for the rest of their lives – but when Mr Fried was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of just 55, their plans were turned upside down.

“I knew something weird was going on,” Mrs Fried said. “Richard was behaving differently, he was self-employed as a landscape architect but I realised he was not invoicing people and was being very vague.

“We weren’t sure what it was, but we spoke to the doctors, eventually got the diagnosis and realised he could no longer work.”

The family finances were then turned upside down.

“I couldn’t afford the mortgage without him working, so we sold our property in London and started renting from friends in Kent,” Mrs Fried said. “We also own a rental property, so I thought we could keep a steady rental income from that too.

“He hasn’t worked since around 2015, and I have not worked meaningfully for four years. I wanted to keep working as a dress designer, but he could not be left alone anymore.

“We just started living off the rest of our savings, but we are nearing the end of it now. We are in the process of selling our rental property too as his care needs keep escalating.”

But the couple are not entitled to receive any help with care bills.

“The problem is that we have fallen through the gaps – we do not live in our own property, which is bad news for people looking for care support,” said Mrs Fried.

“Plus we are not at a pensionable age yet, so I don’t get anything like carer’s allowance, although it’s so small that it would barely make any difference.

“We are fortunate that we had our savings and our flat, but how do people without this cope for so long? I get carers in to help with Richard, around 10 hours a week. It costs me £1,600 a week just for that.”

Local authorities offer help paying care fees – but the vulnerable person must first undertake a care needs assessment, which establishes what type of care is needed. If the care demands are serious enough, care can be partially or fully funded by the NHS.

In some cases, the NHS may provide Continuing Healthcare, or “CHC”, which is a full package of care funded completely by the Government.

This can be life-changing sums of money – someone with dementia spends an average of £100,000 on care over their lifetime, according to the Alzheimer’s Society. Yet the CHC application process is fiendishly complicated: only around one in five who apply through the standard route get the help they need.

“The Conservatives got into power with the promise of fixing this, but there is no help for Richard’s care,” Mrs Fried added. “Neither of us have ever had a lavish lifestyle, we have always tried to do the right thing our entire lives, but this is just the roll of the dice.

“I speak with much older women caring for their husbands, who are in their 80s – and I just think, how do they cope? Some of them do not have computer skills, or even the time and energy to find the help they need.

“Very wealthy people in these situations can just throw money at the problem, pay for a lovely care home and visit their parents or partners whenever they want. But for people like us in the middle, it feels like unchartered territory.”

‘Our CHC application was rejected almost straight away’

The pandemic wrought chaos in care homes up and down the country – as well as making it harder for vulnerable people to get access to the help they needed.

Carole Waters said successive lockdowns and limited contact with local services made it difficult for her and her sister to source care for their mother, who is now aged 95.

“Our mum has dementia, so my sister has been living with her and caring for her for a while. But she had a bad fall, and when the ambulance pulled up they only gave her paracetamol.

“She is not one to complain, being a tough old cookie, but the doctors realised later that she had broken her hip.

“She ended up disappearing for six weeks into the system, and we had extremely limited contact with her. At various points we heard new diagnoses, including stage three kidney disease, an aortic tear and lung cancer.

“As soon as she was released from hospital they put her straight into a care home because her needs were so complex, and we had no say about which care home she went to.

“When she arrived there the staff told us that they had never seen someone so dehydrated, her mouth was black with ulcers. It took weeks to settle down, and it just makes us think that the hospital was treating her as dispensable because she was so old.

“We applied for CHC, but it was rejected almost straight away. We then approached an association that helps ex-RAF veterans, because both of our parents used to serve.

Carole Waters' mother June Ledward in Lubeck, Germany, where she was serving in RAF

“We had an appeal meeting with the local authority, but no one there had ever worked with mum and the stuff they came out with was ridiculous. One of the carers even argued she was of sound mind because she had asked for green beans with her dinner.

“At this point she was having severe delusions, and thought once she was on the tarmac in Libya, where she had served in the RAF.

“The whole system was dreadful. Family is absolutely everything in the forces and to hear these people, who did not know Mum at all, to make this assessment about her over the phone was just so unfair.”

Andrew Pike, head of policy at the charity Dementia UK, said the CHC system was deeply flawed, as it failed to consider the varying cognitive abilities of those living with dementia.

“The system repeatedly fails to recognise the impact dementia has, and is causing huge distress for families,” he said. “All too often there is a limited understanding of dementia among assessors, particularly around how it can impact the person’s needs.

“Assessors can find it difficult to observe the ‘hidden’ or behavioural factors that impact a person’s day-to-day life, especially if these needs fluctuate.

“The CHC process needs to guarantee a dementia specialist is involved at all stages of the assessment. Until this happens, this lifeline for many will continue to add unnecessary stress, or remain out of reach, for some of those that need it most.”

‘We had to sell our home to pay for mum’s care’

Katherine Jones, who spoke using a pseudonym, said the care system was simply not set up to look after her elderly mother, who was close to six feet tall and appeared “sharp as a tack”, although she too had dementia.

“Mum did not fit their ‘little old lady’ idea of who should be receiving care,” she said. “She was ferociously independent, highly articulate and tall – she needed carers who were taller than her, so that they could physically manage her.

“She started off with three daily visits from carers at home – we got no financial assistance from the council, apart from six weeks of ‘re-ablement’ care. But mum was only getting worse. She couldn’t get much financial help because she had a house, but there were no other assets.”

Under current rules, people have to pay the full cost of their care until the value of their assets – including any property – falls to £23,250. It means that thousands of people who have worked their entire lives to own a home face losing almost all of its value.

The Government said in 2021 that it would expand the means-tested support and increase the lifetime cap to £86,000 this year – but this has been pushed back until after the next general election.

Ms Jones realised that her mother would need round the clock supervision after she briefly went missing while the carers were out. She began to draw up arrangements for two live-in carers.

“My sister loaned the estate £10,00 and my husband and I threw in our savings so we managed to pay for mum to go into a residential care home in Essex, while we put in a walk-in shower, a bedroom for a live-in carer and a new bathroom for the carers.

“Then we financed two live-in carers ourselves, who had a fortnightly rotation in my mum’s home. That cost us £1,500 per week.

“But the carers needed a two hour break every day – and one day, in that break, mum had a fall. That was the point at which we realised she would have to go into a home, and my husband and I had to sell our house.

“The council weighed in at this point, realising that she clearly needs residential care. So they assessed her over the phone – but it was awful.

“They had never met her, and she was trying to rise to the occasion, being scrupulously polite, and I could hear her thinking ‘Who is this person, and why are they being so patronising?’.

“She was an ex-teacher, had always been an authority figure, even Edwardian in character, and every interaction in this process was an infringement of dignity to her.

“The council said it would pay half her fees – but they just did not pay. They did not come up with the funding for months, and the care home started chasing me. It took them another two to three months to pay, so we had to pay the full costs by ourselves, which was £1,200 per week.”

‘I’m spending £160 every night just to sleep’

For older couples, the physical toll of caring for their other half can be even deeper. Michael Clark, an 89-year-old from Kent, has been looking after his wife, 85, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago and lives with dementia.

“I didn’t want to send her into a care home, I pledged to keep her in her own home for as long as I possibly can. We have a live-in carer, which costs £1,305 per week.”

“What really frustrates me is that Jeremy Hunt has recently reduced the tax-free allowances on savings and dividends – well that is what I use to fund my wife’s care. This money has already been taxed, so why does it have to be taxed again?”

Mr Clark added: “The carer is like a member of the family, she joined well and makes a lovely evening meal every day. I still help care for my wife, but the carer takes over during the night. It’s for my own health too, so I can rest – but it’s costly, I’m effectively paying £160 to get a good night’s sleep.”

Jennifer Keen, head of policy at the Alzheimer’s Society charity, said decades of underfunding and neglect had resulted in expensive, inaccessible dementia care.

“With an ageing population, we are set to see a huge increase in dementia prevalence,” she said. “Nearly 1.6m people will be living with dementia in 2040. One in three people born in the UK today will go on to develop dementia during their lifetime and it is impossible to tell who will, in future, require care and support.

“We need to see investment in the care workforce, greater support for unpaid carers, and a sustainable funding model for quality personalised care.”

The Government was approached for comment.

