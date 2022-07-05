How Boris Johnson's Cabinet reacted to Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignations

Glum faces all around during Tuesday morning's Cabinet meeting - JUSTIN TALLIS

Boris Johnson is facing fresh questions about his leadership on Tuesday after members of his Cabinet resigned over the handling of the Chris Pincher sexual allegations.

Rishi Sunak quit as Chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary just moments after Mr Johnson admitted it had been a "mistake" to appoint Mr Pincher, the former deputy chief whip, at a time he had already been briefed about allegations surrounding inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Sir Keir Starmer has since called on members of the Cabinet to resign and when asked if Mr Johnson was a "pathological liar," he said: "Yes, he's a liar."

Other members will now be evaluating if they still have faith in the PM. Here's how they have responded so far:

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

A source told the Telegraph that Liz Truss is "100 per cent behind the Prime Minister".

Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary

Reports suggest Mr Jack is staying as Scottish Secretary and still supports the PM.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit Opportunities Minister

“The PM won a mandate from the a British people and that is more powerful than cabinet ministers resigning,” said Mr Rees-Mogg.

The Brexit Opportunities Minister told Sky News: "The Prime Minister won a large mandate in a general election, a vote of the British people and that should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign."

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

The Attorney General is remaining in Government, sources have told Sky News.

Anne Marie-Trevelyan, Trade Secretary

Source close to the trade secretary told CityAM she is "going nowhere".

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

An ally of Ms Patel said "she's staying".

Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary

Sources told Sky News Mr Kwarteng is staying in Government.

Dominic Raab, Justice Secretary

A source close to Mr Raab said he was "loyal" to Boris Johnson.

Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary

A source close to Ben Wallace, who has been tipped as a potential successor to Boris Johnson, said: "The Defence Secretary is not resigning."

Story continues

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary

Brandon Lewis also has “no plans to resign”, according to the Guardian.

Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary

The Culture Secretary tweeted her support for Boris Johnson, below.

I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 💯 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 5, 2022

Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury

"I will continue to serve the Prime Minister," said Mr Clarke.

Steve Barclay, Cabinet Office Secretary

The Cabinet Office Secretary and the Prime Minister's chief of staff is confirmed to be staying.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Mr Shapps told Sky News that he is going nowhere.