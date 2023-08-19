At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You can shop for both summer and fall

Generally when things are private, they’re meant to be kept secret. But this Tory Burch sale isn’t like that.

The Tory Burch Private Sale has kicked off, and there are a whopping 2,000+ items you can score for less for a limited time. Plus, an additional 10 percent will automatically be applied at checkout. So, use this as your opportunity to beef up your fall wardrobe with preppy loafers, cozy sweater vests, and logo-splashed accessories, or take the plunge and spoil yourself for the rest of summer with a pair of stylish sandals and a bandeau bikini to match.

Finds from the designer brand, which has been seen on Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Mindy Kaling, start at $26. There’s no code required to access the Private Sale, just enter your email address to unlock these discounts.

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale

Tory Burch Ella Printed Tote in Green Bold Flower, $170 (Save $98)

Have you been wanting to tote around a trendy Tory bag? Then scoop up the Ella Printed Tote while it’s marked down to $170. The exterior has a gorgeous green floral print and faux brown leather trim that is very fall. You can use it as simple arm candy for your fly ‘fit or more functionally as a work bag since it can fit a 15-inch laptop.

Tory Burch Heavy French Terry Sweatpant in Snow White, $53 (Save $95)

Sweatpants probably don’t seem like a logical choice for summer, but you should reconsider: Kate Hudson recently wore a pair of white joggers while biking around England and Katie Holmes has already worn a gray pair twice this month. So as you can see, you really can wear them all the time.

This French terry cotton pair from the brand is almost $100 off and comes in sizes XS to XL. The clean white color, which one shopper described as “beautiful,” is definitely summery, but it could also be broken out with the rest of your winter whites. You have so much room to play around with styling, too, as evidenced by another shopper who noted, “Can't wait to style it with a denim shirt or sweatshirt, heels or sneakers!”

Tory Burch Printed Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit in Tory Navy/Sesame, $143 (Save $175)

There’s still some time this year to splash at the pool and beach in a one-piece swimsuit. This one that’s more than half-off has a modest neckline that you won’t have to stress about, a strappy tie-back, and four-way stretch and SPF 50 fabric. It also just screams Tory Burch, as the logo is plastered all over it in a suave way.

Don’t let your indecisiveness trump these amazing on-sale Tory Burch styles. Keep scrolling to shop shoes, jewelry, and clothing before the sale ends on Monday, August 21.

Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer in Perfect Black, $134 (Save $164)

Tory Burch Kira Pearl Drop Earrings in Tory Gold/Dark Purple, $62 (Save $36)

Tory Burch Deep Pleated Tech Knit Skirt in Tory Navy/Offset Stripe, $179 (Save $169)

Tory Burch Ever-Ready Zip Tote in Sunset Glow, $215 (Save $83)

Tory Burch Veronica Plaid Poplin Shirt in Tomato Red, $107 (Save $291)

Tory Burch T Monogram Contrast Embossed Bi-Fold Wallet in Dauphin Blue/New Ivory, $143 (Save $85)

Tory Burch Bombé Miller Slide in Perfect Black, $107 (Save $191)

