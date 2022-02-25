Tory Burch just launched its huge semi-annual sale—here's what to buy

Upgrade your wardrobe at this Tory Burch sale with discounts on handbags, wallets and so much more.

As we approach spring, we need to pack up those parkas, thick sweaters and flannel shirts—it’s time to pull out those pastel colored handbags and shoes to accent your style. If your wardrobe needs a little pick-me-up with brighter colors, then you’re in the right place. Tory Burch is having its Private Sale event just in time for you to save on select handbags, shoes and clothing perfect for the new season.

Now through Sunday, February 27, save big on a variety of crossbody bags, totes, wallets, sandals, clothing and more—plus, score free shipping with your purchase. Don’t miss out, as inventory is limited and we expect the most popular items to sell out quickly.

Bring some vibrant style wherever you go with the Tory Burch Chevron Convertible shoulder bag.

If you’re always on the go, take a look at the Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible shoulder bag available for as low as $359. Typically listed for $528, this soft leather handbag is available in Bright Samba for 32% off. Not only is it stylish with its linked chain strap and its gold logo on the front, but it can also fit an iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Perfect for cold days now and chilly evenings come spring, this cardigan is marked down by $299.

Are you looking for something stylish to throw on for spring? You have to see the Tory Burch brushed plaid cardigan, marked down from $498 to $199, a $299 savings. This updated classic sweater is made of Italian mohair and wool making it super soft and comfortable to wear while still looking put together. The oversized fit makes it easy to wear over jeans, skirts and dresses.

Take advantage of the incredible deals on classic handbags, stylish shoes and more at the Tory Burch Private sale.

Shop the best deals at the Tory Burch Private sale

All Tory Burch sale purchases—including this versatile bag—ship free.

