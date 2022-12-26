The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale has huge deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

Save an extra 25% on Tory Burch shoes, bags and apparel at the Semi-Annual sale happening now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Post-holiday deals have officially arrived at Tory Burch. The designer is currently hosting its Semi-Annual sale with massive savings on hundreds of best-selling purses, shoes and clothing. Whether you're shopping for a 2023 statement bag or a new pair of boots to take you through the winter season in style, this Tory Burch sale has what you need.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

Now through Sunday, January 8, you can shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale for an extra 25% off already-reduced purses, wallets, shoes and more. Whether you're shopping for a new pair of signature Tory Burch sneakers or a new bag that will take you (and all your essentials) through the New Year, there are tons of Tory Burch accessories on sale for all your 2023 adventures.

►Looking for lush lashes? Shop this Grande Cosmetics holiday deal exclusively at Ulta Beauty

►lululemon post-holiday specials are live: Shop best-selling leggings, hoodies and bras

For a compact purse that can run errands with you and offer a stylish flare during date night, pick up the Tory Burch Mini Kira camera bag for $261.75. Down $236.25 from the original $498 price tag, this chic accessory features the iconic double T logo detail, rolled gold hardware, a zipper closure and one exterior flap pocket with a turn-lock closure.

Even if the temperatures are dropping where you live, the iconic Tory Burch Cloud Miller sandal is a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $86.25 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic sandals for just $111.75, making this a New Year deal you won't want to miss.

Story continues

Stay trendy with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples for your 2023 wardrobe at the Semi-Annual sale. Just be sure to shop fast—these deals will certainly sell out.

The best Tory Burch deals

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale for deals on hundreds of purses, totes and shoes ahead of 2023.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

What is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale is a twice-yearly shopping event with massive markdowns on best-selling shoes, handbags, clothing and more. The huge sale is a great opportunity to snag designer fashion for less. During the current Semi-Annual sale you can save an extra 25% off already-reduced pieces in the brand's sale section.

When is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale kicked off today, December 26. The shopping event is set to end on Sunday, January 8. Tory Burch hosted the summer iteration of this sale earlier this year from Tuesday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 28.

What are the best deals at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale includes hundreds of deals and some of the best markdowns we've seen are on shoes and purses. The sale includes doorbuster deals on satchels, crossbodies and totes and deep discounts on trendsetting platform boots, sandals and pumps.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tory Burch: Save on purses, shoes and totes at the Semi-Annual sale