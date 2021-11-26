Tory Burch Secretly Added Hundreds of New Handbags to Its Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Nordstrom Deal

Earlier this month, Tory Burch went ahead, and started its Black Friday sale early. It could have just ended there, and we wouldn't have complained. But the deals multiplied, the prices continued to nosedive, and our virtual shopping carts are now filled to the brim. It almost feels too good to be true, like maybe this is all a dream and it's a typo that prices start at $9. But it's actually all happening — which honestly, we all deserve after closing out another wild year.

Shop now: $104 (Originally $298); toryburch.com

The last time we saw prices this good on Tory Burch bags was this exact time in 2020, and pieces sold out faster than we could buy them. This time around, the popular Lee Radziwill petite bag, and shoulder bag are also included, for hundreds off the original steep price of $428, and $598. Even the best-selling Gemini tote with Tory Burch's iconic logo print is just $104. The popular Kira camera bag, and the always-sold-out Perry tote are both under $250. Don't even get us started on the very cute oversized Walker satchel, which is so on trend that it's hard to believe it's now $128 off.

Shop now: $244 (Originally $598); toryburch.com

Shop now: $133 (Originally $358); toryburch.com

Sure, it's easy to get extremely excited about a name brand like Tory Burch offering up so many of its iconic designer handbags for hundreds less. These opportunities don't come along often. But we'd be lying if we didn't also mention how equally iconic the deals are on Tory Burch shoes, accessories, and ready-to-wear.

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Deals

It's getting colder, and where else are you going to find a perfect cashmere pullover for under $100? Sweater weather doesn't normally involve discounts, so we're extremely grateful for the deals on warm outerwear pieces like this reversible Anorak that's now just $279. As for shoes, it's tough to know where to begin. A Tory Burch boot like the lug-sole ankle boot is a must-have for the season, and it's now marked down to $132. If you want more of a classic, there's the Tory charm ballet flat for $83, and of course, the famous golden logo is front and center.

We waited over 360 days for the 2021 Tory Burch Black Friday sale to launch, and it definitely didn't disappoint. But if you don't want to find yourself counting down the days until the great Tory Burch handbag markdown of 2022, move quickly. These hundreds of deals did just drop, but they'll be gone before you know it.

Shop the best Tory Burch Black Friday deals below.

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Handbag Deals

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Clothing Deals

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Shoe Deals

