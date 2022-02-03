Tory Burch to Be Honored by Wharton’s Baker Retailing Center, The Retail Leaders Circle

Lisa Lockwood
·3 min read

The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Retail Leaders Circle have revealed the speaker lineup for the 2022 CEO Summit, to be held March 1 at the Rainbow Room in New York.

The daylong summit’s theme is “Values + Purpose: Leading the Neo-Renaissance.”

More from WWD

Tory Burch will be honored the night before the summit with the Retail Excellence Award in recognition of her leadership and support of women entrepreneurs. Burch, who launched her brand in 2004, has 345 stores around the world, including its new global flagship on Mercer Street in SoHo in New York. In 2009 she launched the Tory Burch Foundation to advance women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship by providing access to capital, education and digital resources.

The invitation-only summit is expected to bring together 150 senior retail and brand executives, including members of Baker center’s boards and selected industry partners. The programming will focus on how organizations across fashion, wellness, lifestyle, food and beverage are driving profitability by aligning their business model with new consumer priorities and working to create an ethical value chain. Consumers appear to be more interested in shopping from retailers and brands that share their values across such issues as diversity, equity and inclusion, health and wellness, sustainability, vaccination efforts, mental health, philanthropy and body positivity.

Confirmed speakers include Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Warby Parker; Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group; Jeff Raider, co-founder and co-CEO of Harry’s; Debra G. Perelman, president and CEO of Revlon Inc.; James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUp; Lori Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Summersalt; Cami Tellez, founder and CEO of Parade; Trina Spear, co-CEO and co-founder of Figs; Rob Smith, CEO and founder of The Phluid Project; Sally Susman, executive vice president, chief corporate affairs officer of Pfizer Inc.; Walter Robb, principal at Stonewall Robb Advisors and former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, and Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder of BrainTrust Founders Studio.

“During the past two years, the retail industry has undergone unprecedented transitions as e-commerce has boomed, the role of the store has been redefined, and consumers have adapted their behavior to the pandemic world,” said Thomas S. Robertson, Joshua J. Harris professor and professor of marketing at Wharton. “Consumers are increasingly focused on companies’ values, purpose and mission and shoppers are more conscious than ever of the effects of their consumption on the world. These changes have challenged brands and retailers to fundamentally rethink their strategic positioning as they closely align their mission and values with their business models.”

Panos Linardos, executive director, Retail Leaders Circle, added: “Following the unprecedented changes and uncertainty this pandemic has brought, there has never been a more critical moment for retail leaders to connect. Our focus this year is to navigate this new landscape and explore how leading brands and retailers can trigger bold new strategies to build a resilient, sustainable and thriving industry future.”

The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center was established at Wharton in 2002 through a gift by Jay and Patty Baker. Jay Baker, former president and director of the Kohl’s Corp., is a Wharton graduate. Retail Leaders Circle is an international platform, powered by the New York Institute of Management, for expert-led debate between CEOs, industry innovators and influencers on the future of retail.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Retail Executives See Supply Chain Woes Lasting Beyond 2022

Research Shows Retailers Out of Touch With Consumer Preferences

NRF Convention Goes In-person Again With Signs of Retail Health

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Antetokounmpo has big game, Bucks beat Knicks 123-108

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks. The Bucks never trailed as they won for the fourth time in fiv

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • World Cup champ Howden set to make Olympic debut with stacked Canadian ski cross team

    Canada's Reece Howden knows that there will be a lot of pressure on him at the Beijing Olympics as ski cross's reigning Crystal Globe winner. But he also knows that he's far from Canada's only medal hope in the sport this year. Howden earned the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup men's ski cross champion in 2020-21 after winning four races and making it to the podium two other times. The product of Cultus Lake, B.C., said he has to focus on the one thing he can control: his skiing. "I know t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Dort hot in overtime to lead Thunder past Mavericks 120-114

    DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 as the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Wednesday night. The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22. They avoided a four-game sweep in the season series. Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. Reggie Bul

  • LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conferen

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Chloe's change: Olympic champ Kim eyes 2nd gold on her terms

    Chloe Kim, prodigy, is no more. The same goes for Chloe Kim, political symbol. And that's a good thing for snowboarding in general and the sport's current standard-bearer more specifically. Eight years ago, she was the halfpipe's Next Big Thing. Four years ago, the California-born daughter of South Korean immigrants arrived in Pyeonchang carrying the weight of massive expectations of not one country but two on her teenage shoulders. She delivered with a golden run. Looking back, she wonders at w

  • Toronto FC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has confirmed the acquisition of Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way. While the MLS club called them two separate transactions, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his pro career in MLS with Real Salt Lake, has also played in Italy and Germany.

  • COVID-19 health and safety protocols priority No. 1 at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Welcome to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where COVID-19 tests are conducted from a gloved arm's length away. With the Games opening Friday amid the latest crush of COVID-19's Omicron variant, health and safety measures are the top priority in Beijing. All participants, from athletes and coaches to journalists and Olympic staff members are tested daily for the virus. At one media hotel, journalists are tested at a small portable that resembles a streetside hot dog stand a short walk outs

  • Hedman scores in overtime, Lightning beat Sharks 3-2

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Hedman's goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks' power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment. Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Sharks got goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Logan