Tory ‘Blue Wall’ in south starting to crumble, claim Liberal Democrats

Andrew Woodcock
·2 min read
(UK Parliament)
(UK Parliament)

After Boris Johnson smashed the traditionally Labour “Red Wall” in the Midlands and north of England, there were claims today that the Conservative “Blue Wall” in the south may be starting to crumble.

Liberal Democrats said they had their eyes on a number of traditionally true blue parliamentary seats after gaining councillors from Tories across the south and east of England.

And in a further sign of shifting electoral patterns, Labour and Greens also picked up handfuls of seats in Conservative heartlands like East and West Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

The results appeared to give some support to theories that Conservatives are losing support in some traditional strongholds, due both to opposition to Brexit in parts of the south and to graduates and young professionals moving into the home counties to escape high property prices in London.

While making no overall gain in councillors across England as a whole, Liberal Democrats were celebrating seizing St Albans city and district council in Hertfordshire and denying Tories control of Cambridgeshire and Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

Ed Davey’s party also unseated the Tory council leader in Oxfordshire, where Lib Dems were picking up seats in one of the last areas to declare.

In county councils elections across the south and east, Lib Dems gained six seats in Wiltshire, five in Surrey, five in Hertfordshire, four in Cambridgeshire, three in Buckinghamshire, three in Devon and two in West Sussex.

In districts and boroughs, they were up by four councillors in Tunbridge Wells, five in St Albans, three in Wokingham and three in Woking and held councils like Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Mole Valley, Three Rivers and Watford.

Deputy leader and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper said: “The Tory Blue Wall has started crumbling in this election as the Liberal Democrats move forward in Tory former heartlands.

“From Cheltenham to Cambridgeshire, Wiltshire to Woking, nowhere is safe for the Tories in their Blue Wall. The age of no-go areas for the Liberal Democrats in traditionally Tory southern cities towns and villages is over.”

Read More

Election results 2021 – live: Sturgeon tells PM indyref2 ‘matter of when not if’, as Starmer reshuffles Labour

Reshuffle will not restore Labour hopes, Jeremy Corbyn warns Keir Starmer

Laurence Fox loses £10,000 deposit after getting less than 2% of London mayoral votes

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canada international Matt Heaton enjoying life in Major League Rugby with Rugby ATL

    Having spent time playing in England, Canadian international flanker Matt Heaton wanted a new challenge in the wake of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Major League Rugby in North America beckoned. "I'd been watching the league while I was in the U.K. still and I was kind of at a crossroads with where I wanted to go next," said the 28-year-old from Godmanchester, Que. "And then when the MLR kind of popped up, I looked at all the cities and I said 'Where is the place I'd least likely end up?' "I said 'Atlanta,'" he added with a chuckle. "And looked into it. I liked the coaching staff. I liked some of the guys involved. I spoke to coach (Scott) Lawrence and he said to me 'There's no red carpets. We're going to have weights and we're going to train like professionals.' And I said 'Perfect. That's what I want.' And I showed up. And so far so good. A really good decision on my part." Heaton, named Rugby Canada 15s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019, has been joined in Atlanta by fellow Canadian international Conor Keys, a lock forward from Stittsville, Ont. Both played their part Saturday in Rugby ATL's last-second 33-29 win over the Toronto Arrows, who are sharing ATL's training facilities during the pandemic. Atlanta replacement hooker Ross Deacon bulled his way over for the go-ahead try in the inaugural Fire and Ice Cup match between the two sides. Mark Janse van Rensberg scored two tries and Jason Damm and Mark O'Keefe added singles for Rugby ATL (4-3-0). Adriaan Carelse kicked four conversions. Mike Sheppard, Ben LeSage, Gaston Mieres and Tomy de la Vega scored tries for Toronto (3-5-0), which rallied in the second half from a 26-14 deficit to lead 29-26. Tayler Adams added three conversions and a penalty. The game, at Lupo Family Field at Life University in suburban Marietta, was officially listed as a home contest for the Arrows. Rugby ATL was deemed the home side when the two met in the season opener March 20 with Atlanta winning 21-14. Heaton, Rugby ATL's co-captain, is happy in Marietta, which is located some 35 kilometres northwest of the Georgia state capital. "It's a nice little town," he said. "It's like any other suburban American, Canadian city. It's kind of got everything you need. It's pretty relaxed. "It's exactly kind of what you'd want in a professional environment. We're pretty high-stress, high workload, lots of rugby. And then when you want to switch off, you live in an area that's quite peaceful and relaxed and pretty laid-back. Everyone's really friendly. Everyone's really hospitable. So I'm enjoying it." The one drawback is his fiancee remains in Canada. They are slated to get married next year. He's been sharing his local knowledge with the Arrows, many of whom he knows from international duty with Canada. "I feel it's part of my duty," said Heaton, who used to room with Toronto co-captain Lucas Rumball. "I'm based here. I know all the good spots. I know where the good sushi restaurants are, the good BBQ joints so I try to make sure I get the guys out once in a while." After MLR called off the 2020 season five games in mid-March, Heaton retreated to the family farm in Godmanchester, just over an hour southwest of Montreal. It was the first time he had spent any significant time there since he was 17 or 18. "I grew a vegetable garden, just came up with a few hobbies to do — just to pass the time. I completely avoided sports. I didn't train. I didn't do anything. I just completely switched off." When it came time to get back to business, he started doing some construction odd-jobs and training in his homemade gym. Heaton ran the gamut of emotions at the World Cup in Japan. He came on in the 16th minute in Canada's opening match against Italy, replacing an injured Rumball. A minute later, captain Tylor Ardron cut through the Italian defence and passed to Heaton just metres from the try-line with no defenders in sight. Heaton couldn't handle the pass and dropped the ball. He was later sent to the sin-bin for deliberately pulling down a driving maul in the 48-7 loss. After starting in the 63-0 loss to New Zealand, he scored Canada's lone try in a 66-7 loss to eventual champion South Africa. The tournament remains a special memory, providing the chance to test himself against the best in the world. "It was a wild ride," he said. "It's funny. I always say this — in the moment, you don't really notice how special all these things are because you're just so focused on the performances and you're focused on the game and everything. "I actually appreciated the World Cup more when I came back and I looked back it. And I said 'Wow. That was a really special moment.' I wish I had spent more time in the moment, but again you're there to do a job at the end f the day. We were all very very focused om the rugby side of things … I'm pretty proud and happy to have been involved." Signed with Rugby ATL through the end of the 2023 MLR season, Heaton is looking forward to resuming play with Canada. He believes the 23rd-ranked Canadian men will reap the benefits of having more than 50 players training and playing full-time in MLR. "Now that we have that, we're going to be going places," he said. Heaton has come a long way since picking up rugby in Grade 8 at the suggestion of a "pretty girl in my class." He discovered he liked the game, playing for Quebec at the youth level before playing for Canada at the U-20 level. He moved to Vancouver Island to train with the Canadian 15s and sevens team before heading to England to pursue 15s play. Heaton played in the lower English leagues with Otley and then Darlington Mowden Park, where he played and also did some coaching. "I just said 'You know what? I'm going to pack my bags. I'm going to travel a little bit. I'm going to play rugby and I'll see where this thing takes me. In hindsight, it was a really good decision. I got a true authentic rugby culture with Otley, a really old traditional club. I absolutely loved it." Darlington Mowden Park proved to be another positive, combining good rugby with a family feel to the club. He says he has the same at Rugby ATL. "We all live in the same facility. .. It's got that really good friendly family kind of vibe. But we show up, ready to work every day." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NBA fines Pelicans' Griffin $50,000 for detrimental comments

    NEW YORK — The NBA fined David Griffin of the New Orleans Pelicans $50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice-president of basketball operations, spoke out strongly about his concerns over the amount of contact NBA referees allow New Orleans forward Zion Williamson to endure. Williamson is currently out indefinitely with a broken left index finger. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 6-foot-7, 284-pound standout. “He’s injured now because of the open season there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint,” Griffin said Friday. “He’s been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis.” Williamson is averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. The Pelicans began Sunday two games behind San Antonio for 10th place and the final play-in tournament berth in the Western Conference. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Ky. Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a positive postrace drug test, one that prompted Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert immediately on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands — for now. “To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner,” Churchill Downs officials said in a statement shortly after Baffert held a hastily planned morning news conference outside his barn to respond to the latest allegation. The track said that failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of horses and jockeys, the sport’s integrity and the Derby’s reputation. “Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” the statement read. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offence, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.” Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness on Saturday, barring some abrupt change in plans or a decision from officials at Pimlico or Maryland’s racing commission that would prevent him from entering the second jewel of the Triple Crown. “I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said of the failed test. “And it’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse. ... I don’t know what’s going on in racing right now, but there’s something not right. I don’t feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation. We’re going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we’ve always been. “He’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this. He ran a gallant race,” Baffert added. The only horse to be disqualified for medication after winning the Derby is Dancer’s Image in 1968. Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year. Flanked by his attorney Craig Robertson, Baffert said his barn was told that Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of betamethasone — slightly more than double what the trainer said was the allowable amount — in a postrace sample. Betamethasone is the same drug that was found in the system of Gamine, another Baffert-trained horse who finished third in the Kentucky Oaks last September. Gamine was eventually disqualified from that finish because of that test and Baffert was fined $1,500. Betamethasone is legal under Kentucky racing rules, though it must be cleared 14 days before a horse races. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Baffert said. “I know everybody is not out to get me, but there’s definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me? You know, there’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.” Mandaloun, which lost the Derby by a half-length, is not going to the Preakness. If Mandaloun is declared the Kentucky Derby winner, that would mean the Triple Crown pursuit for 2021 would end right there. It is unknown how long Kentucky officials will take to determine whether the results of the Derby should stand or will change. Baffert was planning to saddle Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness, going for a record eighth victory in that race. Except for 2020 when the races were run out of order due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baffert is undefeated with a Derby winner in the Preakness, which holds its post position draw Monday. Last month, Baffert won an appeals case before the Arkansas Racing Commission after he had been suspended by Oaklawn Park stewards for 15 days for a pair of positive drug tests involving two of his horses that won at the track on May 2, 2020. The horses tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine, which Baffert said they were exposed to inadvertently. But as Baffert insisted that horse racing can do better preventing doping, he also acknowledged the spotlight. “I know I’m the most scrutinized trainer and have millions of eyes on me. But you know what? I don’t have a problem with that,” Baffert said. “The last thing I want to do is do something that would jeopardize the greatest 2 minutes in sports.” The failed drug test is just another in a long series of events shadowing the sport — and the Derby, its best known and most prestigious race — in recent years. Maximum Security crossed the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified by Churchill Downs stewards for interference in what was an unprecedented move. Country House, which crossed the line second in that race, is now considered the winner. In March 2020, Jason Servis — who was Maximum Security’s trainer — was part of a sweeping indictment that involved trainers, veterinarians and pharmacists in a horse doping ring. Baffert faced the doping allegations in Arkansas and Kentucky last year, and now, this. “I’m worried about our sport,” Baffert said. “Our sport, we’ve taken a lot of hits as a sport. These are pretty serious accusations here, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it and find out. We know we didn’t do it.” ___ AP Sports Writers Tim Reynolds and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press

  • Tortorella's tenure behind Blue Jackets' bench over after 6 seasons

    John Tortorella will not return to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season, with the NHL team stating in a news release Sunday it has agreed to part ways with the head coach. Tortorella, whose contract is set to expire at the end of this season, would like to continue coaching in the league, The Athletic reported. His decision to leave the Blue Jackets followed a conversation about the direction of the team with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. "It has been a privilege to work with the players, coaches and hockey operations staff, which is one of the best in the league," Tortorella said in a statement released by the team. "My family and I have loved living and working in the area. We have made life-long friends here, so we do feel considerable sadness, which is to be expected, when something so meaningful comes to an end. This is a great hockey community." The 62-year-old is the Blue Jackets' winningest coach with a 227-166-54 record in five-plus seasons. Tortorella's 673 victories across 20 seasons rank 12th in NHL history. WATCH | Tortorella's expletive-laden January 2020 news conference: The Boston native guided Columbus to four consecutive Stanley Cup playoff appearances from 2016 to 2020 and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017 and 2020. He won in 2017 after the Blue Jackets posted 108 points with a franchise-best 50-24-8 record. "Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways," Kekalainen said. "He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves. "He has played an integral role in our success since his arrival, and we are extremely grateful for his passion and commitment to the Blue Jackets and our city. He was the right coach at the right time and helped us establish a standard that we will carry forward." Blue Jackets assistant coaches Brad Shaw and Brad Larsen also are on expiring contracts, according to The Athletic, which added they could each be interviewed for the head-coaching job. Goaltending coach Manny Legace is under contract for next season.

  • Capitals star Alex Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    An important lesson from his mom, a gold medal-winning Russian basketball player, inspired Ovechkin to invest.

  • Alex Ovechkin becoming an investor in NWSL's Washington Spirit: reports

    Alex Ovechkin is joining the ranks of high-profile investors in the National Women's Soccer League. The NHL star will become an investor in the Washington Spirit club, first reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "I think it's important to support women and women's professional athletes — not just in the United States, but all over the world," Ovechkin said to ESPN. "It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town. "Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it's very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care." Ovechkin is among several big name backers of the league, which include Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Billie Jean King and Lindsey Vonn. The fact the news came out on Mother's Day is appropriate, as Ovechkin said that the move was inspired by his mother, Tatyana, a two-time Olympic basketball champion. Ovechkin told ESPN his mother taught him "it doesn't matter if you are a man or a woman, you should be able to chase the same goals as a professional athlete." The Spirit begin their season May 16. WATCH | Thorns defeat Gotham in penalties to win NWSL Challenge Cup: