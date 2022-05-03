Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of April 29, 2022 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ

·7 min read

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of April 29, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $610.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $467.3 million, or $39.17 per share.

As of April 29, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 577%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 431%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at April 29, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

606.1

$

50.81

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.03

Other Assets

4.2

0.36

Total Assets

610.7

51.20


Short-Term Borrowings

19.6

1.64

Senior Notes

85.8

7.20

Preferred Stock

35.7

2.99

Total Leverage

141.1

11.83


Other Liabilities

2.2

0.19

Current Tax Liability

0.1

0.01


Net Assets

$

467.3

$

39.17


11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of April 29, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $313.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $247.9 million, or $43.93 per share.

As of April 29, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 693%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 482%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at April 29, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

309.8

$

54.89

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.5

0.08

Current Tax Asset

0.9

0.16

Other Assets

2.5

0.46

Total Assets

313.7

55.59


Short-Term Borrowings

13.0

2.30

Senior Notes

32.2

5.70

Preferred Stock

19.7

3.49

Total Leverage

64.9

11.49


Other Liability

0.9

0.17


Net Assets

$

247.9

$

43.93

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of April 29, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $95.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $74.7 million, or $33.51 per share.

As of April 29, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 663%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 465%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at April 29, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

94.5

$

42.39

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.2

0.10

Other Assets

0.8

0.36

Total Assets

95.5

42.85


Short-Term Borrowings

10.4

4.66

Senior Notes

3.9

1.77

Preferred Stock

6.1

2.74

Total Leverage

20.4

9.17


Other Liabilities

0.4

0.17

Net Assets

$

74.7

$

33.51

2.23 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.(NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of April 29, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $65.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $62.5 million, or $33.87 per share.

As of April 29, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 2,256%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at April 29, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

65.3

$

35.36

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.1

0.09

Other Assets

0.2

0.10

Total Assets

65.6

35.55


Credit Facility Borrowings

2.9

1.57


Other Liabilities

0.2

0.11

Net Assets

$

62.5

$

33.87

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of April 29, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $129.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $103.7 million, or $15.88 per share.

As of April 29, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 500%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at April 29, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

128.0

$

19.61

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.3

0.05

Other Assets

1.6

0.24

Total Assets

129.9

19.90


Credit Facility Borrowings

25.9

3.97


Other Liabilities

0.3

0.05

Net Assets

$

103.7

$

15.88

6.53 million common shares currently outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information:

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com

SOURCE: TortoiseEcofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699834/Tortoise-Provides-Unaudited-Balance-Sheet-Information-and-Asset-Coverage-Ratio-Updates-as-of-April-29-2022-for-TYG-NTG-TTP-NDP-and-TPZ

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Defensemen Tho

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Jets sign GM Cheveldayoff to three-year extension as team heads into busy off-season

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path. The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record. Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The GM has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision. Dave Lowry was named interim head co

  • Sharks fan gets creative with latest troll of hated Golden Knights

    The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.

  • Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate game

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck found some satisfaction with backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the top-flight Calgary Flames on Friday. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (38-32-11), which concludes its season Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. “It's nice, but it doesn't put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we're not giving up, so that'

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on at Estoril Open with victory over Tabener

    ESTORIL, Portugal — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open tennis tournament with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Carols Tabener on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, struggled in the first set, winning just 38 per cent of first-serve points despite being accurate on his first serve 91 per cent of the time. He saved just one of the four break-point chances he faced. The match turned around in the second set when A

  • Zach Hyman's overtime winner sends Oilers to 5-4 victory over Sharks

    EDMONTON — There wasn't anything left to play for, but the Edmonton Oilers still kept their hot streak going as playoff preparation. Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime as the Oilers overcame a dreadful start to record a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers (48-27-6) who tied a franchise record for most consecutive games with a point at home, going 13-0-1 i

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

    It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid already set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) heading into the Oilers' season finale on Friday, with highlight-reel

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Can the Rangers end an era in Pittsburgh?

    It looks like one last ride for the Penguins as we know them. Can Crosby and Malkin make it a long one?

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Minjee Lee shoots 63, leads Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing. “I took Monday off. Didn’t even come to the course,” Lee said. “Tuesday, I played nine holes and then I

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Pascal Siakam on Embiid’s 4th-quarter antics: ‘That’s on him to celebrate however he wanted’

    Following Toronto’s blowout loss in Game 6 to the Sixers, ending the Raptors’ season, Pascal Siakam tried to explain what went wrong in the second half, what it’s like battling against friend and countryman Joel Embiid and how he felt about his taunting in the fourth quarter, what the Raptors can take away from this season, and more.

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu