Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of March 31, 2022 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) today announced that as of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $641.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $498.0 million, or $41.75 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 612%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 456%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

637.7

$

53.46

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.7

0.14

Other Assets

1.6

0.14

Total Assets

641.0

53.74


Short-Term Borrowings

18.4

1.54

Senior Notes

85.8

7.20

Preferred Stock

35.7

2.99

Total Leverage

139.9

11.73


Other Liabilities

3.0

0.26

Current Tax Liability

0.1

0.00

Net Assets

$

498.0

$

41.75

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) today announced that as of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $324.4 million and its unaudited net asset value was $258.9 million, or $45.89 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 731%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 505%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

321.6

$

57.00

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.0

0.18

Current Tax Asset

0.9

0.16

Other Assets

0.9

0.15

Total Assets

324.4

57.49


Short-Term Borrowings

12.0

2.13

Senior Notes

32.2

5.70

Preferred Stock

19.7

3.49

Total Leverage

63.9

11.32


Other Liability

1.6

0.28


Net Assets

$

258.9

$

45.89

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) today announced that as of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $98.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $77.6 million, or $34.81 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 700%, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 487%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

97.6

$

43.80

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.3

0.12

Other Assets

0.3

0.17

Total Assets

98.2

44.09


Short-Term Borrowings

10.0

4.49

Senior Notes

3.9

1.77

Preferred Stock

6.1

2.74

Total Leverage

20.0

9.00


Other Liabilities

0.6

0.28

Net Assets

$

77.6

$

34.81

2.23 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.(NYSE:NDP) today announced that as of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $67.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $64.0 million, or $34.68 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 2,101%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

66.7

$

36.14

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.7

0.36

Other Assets

0.1

0.08

Total Assets

67.5

36.58


Credit Facility Borrowings

3.2

1.73


Other Liabilities

0.3

0.17

Net Assets

$

64.0

$

34.68

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) today announced that as of March 31, 2022, the company's unaudited total assets were approximately $132.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $107.1 million, or $16.41 per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 534%. For more information on the company's coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company's unaudited balance sheet at March 31, 2022.

Unaudited balance sheet


(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

131.1

$

20.08

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.06

Other Assets

0.8

0.13

Total Assets

132.3

20.27


Credit Facility Borrowings

24.7

3.78


Other Liabilities

0.5

0.08

Net Assets

$

107.1

$

16.41

6.53 million common shares currently outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund's portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: Tortoise



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695747/Tortoise-Provides-Unaudited-Balance-Sheet-Information-and-Asset-Coverage-Ratio-Updates-as-of-March-31-2022-for-TYG-NTG-TTP-NDP-and-TPZ

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Minnesota, extending his own personal win streak to six games.