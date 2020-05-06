Torstar Corporation: Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Meeting Of Class A Shareholders

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of the holders of Class A shares held on May 6 2020.

Torstar Corporation (CNW Group/Torstar Corporation)

Each of the nominees proposed for election as listed in the Corporation's information circular dated March 9, 2020 was elected as a director by a vote conducted by way of ballot as follows:

Scroll to continue with content Ad



Vote For Withhold

# % # % John A. Honderich 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02 Daryl Aitken 9,732,130 100 0 0 Elaine Berger 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02 John Boynton 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02 Campbell R. Harvey 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02 Linda Hughes 9,732,130 100 0 0 Daniel A. Jauernig 9,732,130 100 0 0 Alnasir Samji 9,732,130 100 0 0 Dorothy Strachan 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02 Martin E. Thall 9,729,970 99.98 2,160 0.02

ABOUT TORSTAR CORPORATION

Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services: and digital properties including thestar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

Torstar's news releases are available on the Internet at www.torstar.com

SOURCE Torstar Corporation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c5129.html