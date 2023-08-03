Torridge Council head calls for better maintenance of public spaces

Thistle

The public thinks council-owned parks and public spaces that are being left to nature are being neglected, a Devon council head says.

Doug Bushby, chairman of Torridge District Council, said leaving grass to grow 2ft (0.6m) in some areas presented a "Torridge-doesn't-care" image.

He called for better maintenance of parks and public spaces year-round.

Critics said the council had an obligation to increase biodiversity after declaring a climate emergency.

Mr Bushby said he had "lots and lots of complaints" about the state of the Bideford Higher Cemetery, saying he thought it was "very disrespectful when the people go to their local cemetery and the grass is two feet tall".

'Alarming' motion

He proposed a motion to ensure "parks and prominent public spaces are maintained to make them accessible to all at all times of the year", with wild areas being confined to land that are not as important to communities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

He said: "Whether it be because of staffing shortages or initiatives like 'No Mow May,' I find it unacceptable that our parks, prominent verges and busy public spaces are not maintained as a priority.

"The financial savings, habitat and biodiversity benefits of not maintaining these spaces are negligible but the negative pride of place, economic and health and wellbeing impacts are huge."

Peter Hames, climate change lead member and Green Party member, said he was alarmed by the motion, and the council had an obligation to increase biodiversity and subscribed to a nature recovery plan.

"I appreciate there is public concern over perception of tidiness, but, as you can see from other local authority areas up and down the country, they set off areas of long grass against mown areas and this is more acceptable."

Peter Christie put a motion to Bideford Town Council about setting up a "tidy town group" jointly with Torridge and he encouraged everyone to join.

Members agreed Mr Bushby's motion should be passed to the authority's climate working group to discuss.

