Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Rabat was seriously injured during the British Grand Prix and has missed the last two races.

Avintia first made the controversial choice of replacing Rabat with Christophe Ponsson at Misano and then Torres at Aragon.

World Superbike regular and former Moto2 rider Torres started and finished his first ever MotoGP race in last place, but only half a second behind his teammate Simeon.

While Rabat aimed to return for Thailand, despite being released from hospital last week, he continues to be unfit, and Torres will race again.

The Spaniard will ride the team's Desmosedici GP16 as Simeon gets the '17 spec bike.

Torres hopes to take advantage of his experience at Buriram, where MotoGP will go to for the first time but WSBK has been visiting for the past four years.

"After the great experience of Aragon, where I had to absorb a lot of information over the weekend to adapt to my riding style to the MotoGP category, it s fantastic to have another chance and to get back on the bike in Thailand," he said.

"I know the circuit very well, because we have been racing there in the last four years of the World Superbike championship.

"It's a track that I like and I where I had good races.

"There are many things that I figured out in my head and now it's time to apply this knowledge to the bike.

"Let's see if I can ride more smoothly and if I can score a decent result on Sunday".