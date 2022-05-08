Torres HR in 9th lifts Yanks over Rangers 2-1 in DH opener

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws to first base during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws to first base during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, leaves during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, leaves during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, reacts after striking out swinging during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, reacts after striking out swinging during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stands on first base during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stands on first base during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez makes a play off the bounce during the second inning of the first game of a baseball double-header game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez makes a play off the bounce during the second inning of the first game of a baseball double-header game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning, right, gets an out by stepping on first base during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball double-header against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending homer to lead off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Torres gave the Yankees their third walk-off victory of the season when he lifted a 3-1 sinker from John King (1-1) into the short porch in right field. His fourth homer this year propelled New York to its 12th win in 13 games.

Torres also had a game-ending single April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career walk-off hits, including two homers.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Rangers starter Dane Dunning lost his no-hit bid on an infield single by Aaron Judge to open the inning.

Kole Calhoun homered on Yankees starter Gerrit Cole’s final pitch, but the Rangers committed three errors and ended a four-game winning streak.

Cole allowed a run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked one and threw a season-high 114 pitches, reaching 100.6 mph on the radar gun.

Cole allowed three of his hits in the first two innings, when he threw 47 pitches. After allowing his only walk, Cole retired 14 of 15 hitters before Calhoun connected.

Dunning allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked three and did not throw any of his 100 pitches over 90.8 mph.

Calhoun ended Cole’s bid for a third straight scoreless start when he lined a full count 97.6 mph fastball to the right field seats and just inside the foul line with one out in the seventh. It was the only fastball Cole threw in the seventh.

Dunning lost his no-bid on his 86th pitch when Judge hit an infield single to third baseman Brad Miller and easily beat the throw. Anthony Rizzo followed with a single that moved Judge to third, and Stanton’s fly ball to left gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

Jonathan Loáisiga followed Cole with 1 2/3 innings. Clay Holmes (3-0) worked around Mitch Garver’s double in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Josh Sborz was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock as the 27th man for doubleheader.

Yankees: OF Tim Locastro (left lat strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list and will be out a few weeks. Locastro said he was hurt when he stole second as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of Monday’s 3-2 win in Toronto. ... RHP Ron Marinaccio was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees will likely keep an extra pitcher through the opener of a four-game series in Chicago on Thursday. ... OF Estevan Florial was added to the roster as the 27th man.

UP NEXT: Texas RHP Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89) opposes New York LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.88 ERA) in the second game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

