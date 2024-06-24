Torres goal secures group win for Spain – and England’s progress to last 16

Ferran Torres and his Spain team-mates celebrate their early goal - AP/Manu Fernandez

Beware the siren call of the group stage’s best team. Tournaments are usually won by the stayers, not those who lead from the front. Spain will know that despite being the standout team of Euro 2024 so far, similar bright sparks often flame out in the knockouts. So how much do they want to win this tournament? Enough to play their B-team in a no-stakes game and win anyway, crushing the hearts of a nation.

Albania began their tournament with the fastest ever goal in the European Championship. They leave it hoarse with shouting but could not find a moment to match their start in the first group game against Italy. Their failure to win also secures a last 16 place for England, who are now guaranteed at least a qualifying third-placed spot even if beaten by Slovenia on Tuesday.

Albania vs Spain: As it happened . . .

10:30 PM BST

Thom Gibbs: ‘On this evidence pain are favourites to go all the way’

10:13 PM BST

End of the road for Albania

It wasn't to be for Albania as the players applaud their raucous fans who, if nothing else, can at least claim to be the loudest at the tournament - PA/Nick Potts

10:00 PM BST

In the other match

Italy equalised in the last minute against Croatia so they finish second. You can follow the reaction to that last-gasp thriller here.

09:58 PM BST

What that result does mean

Is that England have qualified for the knockout stages...Albania’s defeat means England make the round of 16, at least as a best third-placed team.

09:55 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Albania 0 Spain 1

It’s all over in Dusseldorf and it’s all over for Albania in this tournament. The underdogs were much better in the second 45, but lacked quality in the final third.

For Spain, it’s three wins in three and no goals conceded. They will now be most people’s favourites and it’s not hard to see why based on tonight when they coasted with their second XI.

09:52 PM BST

90 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Yet another free-kick for Albania. This time it’s on the right in the final third and this time they create something. There’s confusion in the Spain box and Broja takes a touch before shooting with the outside of his right boot forcing Raya into a decent save.

Four minutes of injury time to play.

09:50 PM BST

89 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Another free-kick for Albania, this one is on the halfway but still a chance to get the ball into the mixer and pose some questions of the Spain defence. They go down the left before Asllani crosses, it’s overhit and the opportunity to get a shot or head on target once again geos begging.

09:46 PM BST

87 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Free-kick for Albania in the final third on the left. Asllani will deliver, can he create some havoc/a chance?

The long and short answer is ‘NOPE’. For a talented player that was hideous as his delivery is long and goes over the byline for a goal kick.

09:44 PM BST

85 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Five minutes for Albania to get a goal.

09:43 PM BST

81 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Yamal plays a first touch to salivate over, that in one fell swoop beats his man and sets himself up for a shot. But, for some unknown reason, the teenager decides to pass rather than shoot and Albania intercept.

09:41 PM BST

78 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

It’s now end-to-end stuff as Spain have an overlap. Olmo threads it left where Morata lets the ball run but the shot is well blocked.

No shock to report that Spain have looked far more incisive since Morata and Yamal have come on.

09:37 PM BST

76 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Asllani has been the standout player for Albania and the Inter player has a go with his wand of a left foot, the shot goes wide but Raya is forced into a dive. Better from the underdogs.

09:35 PM BST

73 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

While Spain’s intensity has dropped and Albania have seen more of the ball, Raya still hasn’t bar that chance for Broja, been tested.

09:31 PM BST

70 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Changes for Spain - Joselu and Torres make way for Morata and the exciting 16-year-old Yamal. No shock to see De La Fuente mix things up, his side have just dropped a level over the past 10 minutes.

09:29 PM BST

67 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

The more Albania attack the more holes they leave at the back, and Spain win a corner on the right. The favourites, however, are unable to create anything from the set piece. They need another goal to take the sting out of this mini-resurgence from the underdogs.

09:26 PM BST

65 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

For the first time tonight Spain are under a bit of pressure. They’re holding out for now, but Albania have their tails up.

09:25 PM BST

63 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

The stadium is rocking now and that’s because Asllani has had a go from distance and won a corner. Albania have to go for it now, it’s do-or-die time...From the resulting set piece the same player overhits it and the chance to put Raya under more pressure has, for now, gone.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Spain are still coasting here, but at 1-0 there’s still a chance for Albania to get something. And as I type that the ball is played into the Spain box, from a quickly taken free-kick, and Broja shoots on the volley forcing Raya into a good save. The Premier League player had more time than he appreciated there.

Armando Broja reacts to his missed chance - AFP/Patricia de Melo

The chance Albania were looking for as Raya saves well from Broja - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

09:21 PM BST

60 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Change for Spain Oyarzabal makes way for another bright young thing, Fermin Lopez, a 21-year-old Barca player. That means that all the outfield players in the Spain squad have been on the pitch during the tournament, not a bad thing to have accomplished this early on.

09:17 PM BST

56 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

So as it stands Croatia are second, Italy third...

Meanwhile, in Dusseldorf Broja comes on for Albania. Can he turn this around for the underdogs?

09:14 PM BST

54 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Croatia have just gone 1-0 up against Italy, Modric scored the opener barely 30 seconds after seeing his penalty saved. You can follow that match here.

09:11 PM BST

51 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Albania are seeing a bit of the ball (not something I wrote a lot in the first 45 minutes...) but they’re going backwards as they cannot get past a well-organised Spain who eventually snuff out any threat and regain possession.

09:08 PM BST

49 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Olmo is found in the box, he takes a lovely first touch before trying to find Torres in the middle. Albania are alive to the threat, though, and intercept. I will be shocked if Spain don’t get another goal soon.

09:06 PM BST

47 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Nearly a great goal for Spain. The ball is whipped in from the left, it’s not even a half-chance but Joselu gets his body and leg into a great position at the near post and his volleyed attempt goes just wide.

09:03 PM BST

45 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

They’re back under way in Dusseldorf. One change for Spain, Laporte is off and Le Normand is on. The favourites coasted through that first 45 will they be put under any pressure this half?

08:59 PM BST

As it stands...

Spain top the group on nine points, Italy are second on four, Croatia third on two and Albania last on one.

That’s because in the other Group B match Italy are drawing 0-0 against Croatia, you can follow that match, if it tickles your fancy, with my friend and yours, Alan Tyers here.

08:49 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Albania 0 Spain 1

That was an enjoyable watch. However, if you’re one of Spain’s rivals it was hugely ominous. It says a lot about their chances of going all the way that they can make 10 changes and play in the same way and at the same level as in the impressive first two matches.

Olmo and Jesus Navas have both looked very impressive.

08:47 PM BST

45 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

BREAKING NEWS: Albania have had a shot! Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, the underdogs have tested Raya. Asllani has the ball about 25 yards out and lets fly. It looks as though its heading into the corner netting of the goal before a flying Raya gets his hands to it well.

08:45 PM BST

43 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Yet another great ball into the box from Grimaldo on the left, this time it finds Oyarzabal, but his touch lets him down.

It could easily be three/four nil right now.

08:44 PM BST

41 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Two great crosses from Grimaldo in a matter of minutes. The first is headed just over by Torres, before the second goes deep, is played inside to Olmo whose first-time backheel nearly tees up a team-mate. Spain are playing some lovely stuff at the moment. Another goal is coming...

08:42 PM BST

Olmo has looked good for Spain

Dani Olmo has been at the heart of a lot of Spain's good moments this evening - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

08:39 PM BST

37 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Nearly a mistake from Raya as he tries to clear with his right boot, but rather than send the ball into the opposition half he hits it against his own defender. The ball, luckily, balloons straight back into his grateful arms.

08:37 PM BST

35 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

No work for Raya so far this evening. Spain are still dominating, keeping their width, and as I type, Jesus Navas wins the ball on the right before picking out Olmo who takes a touch fires in a shot but is thwarted by a brilliant block by, I think, Djimsiti.

I cannot see this staying 1-0 for much longer...

08:33 PM BST

32 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Spain are continuing to do what they do best, keep the ball with ease. One thing that allows them to do that better than both is that they always have options on the flank, the play with them is never too narrow.

08:30 PM BST

28 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Bajrami is on the attack on the left for Albania, but Laporte gets back and snuff out any vague possibility of a meaningful chance. Albania could do with a bit possession at the moment, if only to build a bit of confidence and give their backline a bit of a much-needed breather.

08:26 PM BST

25 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Spain win a corner on the left, they’re very comfortable at the moment and playing in second gear. From the set piece there’s a bit of confusion before Strakosha comes and punches the ball well clear.

08:23 PM BST

22 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

Spain still dominating possession and getting men in the box. I wouldn’t be shocked if a second goal came sooner rather than later.

08:21 PM BST

Has the goal come too early?!

Ostensibly quite disastrous for Albania but, and I realise we are deep in straw-clutching land here, I wonder if that goal has come a touch early for Spain. There is little to motivate them in this game and while the Albanian support has been quietened they’re still primed for meganoise should the situation improve. Momentum could get them a long way if they can fashion some chances. Another Spain goal would be extremely bad news though.

08:20 PM BST

18 mins: Albania 0 Spain 1

It’s all Spain now. In fairness, it was all them in the five minutes before the goal, which, to some extent, ‘had been coming’.

They’re playing their favourite game at the moment, keep-ball. They’ve got it and Albania are finding it hard to impose themselves on the team in lemon/pastel yellow.

08:19 PM BST

Delightful finish from Torres

Ferran Torres' first-time finish that put Spain ahead - reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen

08:14 PM BST

GOAL!

Albania 0 Spain 1

Torres with a lovely first-time finish puts the favourites ahead. The only thing better than the clinical finish into the bottom left of the net was the beautiful through ball from Olmo. It split wide open the Albania defence and presented Torres with a good chance that he didn’t pass up.

08:13 PM BST

11 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

Jesus Navas whips in another deep, curling cross from the right and Merino’s header is on target and saved by Strakosha.

Then 30 seconds or so later another cross is delivered into the box, this time from the left, and Joselu’s header is just over.

Albania need to get to grips with this balls into the box.

08:11 PM BST

10 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

Spain seeing more of the ball now but Albania are defending deep and well, there is little space for the favourites to work the ball into. The underdogs look well organised.

08:09 PM BST

8 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

Jesus Navas delivers a great ball from the right that Albania defend well with Joselu lurking with intent.

The BBC commentary team are calling the Spain kit a lemon number...lemon or pastel yellow, I’m not a fan.

08:06 PM BST

6 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

No chances created yet, Spain haven’t seen much of the ball.

08:05 PM BST

4 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

Decent enough start from Albania who are pushing forward at every opportunity, they’re playing with confidence and knocking it around well. They have a corner, Asllani takes it from the left, but it doesn’t beat the first man and the chance to put Raya in the Spain goal under some early pressure goes begging.

08:01 PM BST

2 mins: Albania 0 Spain 0

Straight away it’s clear what Albania will be trying to do - get the ball in the Spain half and press high and hard. Easier written than done, Spain pride themselves on beating the press.

08:00 PM BST

1 min: Albania 0 Spain 0

They’re under way in Dusseldorf, Albania are in their vibrant red, Spain in their pastel yellow.

07:57 PM BST

National anthem time

It seemed as though a lot of the Albanian fans were booing the Spanish operatic number. The rendition of the Albanian national tune was, as expected, more raucous.

07:54 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

And about to walk out onto the pitch, so we’re moments away from kick-off.

07:50 PM BST

Betting on the game?

Have a bet with one of these betting offers

07:46 PM BST

A relaxed approach from the Spanish

I’m not saying that Spain aren’t taking tonight seriously but two fellas have just sat down next to me in the press tribunes with a beer each and are currently FaceTiming their mate and showing him the crowd. Wonder if they’re going to do a watchalong for the full 90 minutes?

07:45 PM BST

Spiderman is a Spain supporter?

Spain fans or two Peter Parkers? - Getty Images/Kevin C Cox

07:41 PM BST

Bisbal or Fergie?

The whistles and boos are at anti-social levels from the Albanian fans as the Spain line-up is read out. Perhaps because they feel disrespected by a second string? In fact, definitely NOT that. They’re just doing their bit, as they will probably need to tonight. Hopefully that won’t cross over into the sort of unpleasant nationalistic chanting which got their striker Mirlind Daku suspended for joining in with a megaphone after their draw with Croatia. Spain’s “special greeting” from a person of national interest comes from the singer David Bisbal on the big screen tonight. Sir Alex Ferguson did Scotland’s last night. I know who I’d back to gee me up more for a football match. Sorry Fergie, but David has some bañgers.

07:30 PM BST

Spain’s weakened XI means there’s a good chance we won’t see this pair tonight

A shame, as the young guns Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have been brilliant in this tournament so far.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams both acquaint themselves with the subs bench, where they start tonight's match - Getty Images /Michael Regan

07:15 PM BST

Albania winning in the noise stakes

Evening from Dusseldorf which is a sea of red this evening. Albania certainly winning the singing so far, and it’s no contest either in the category of driving your car around while trailing a flag and beeping your horn. But Spain supporters making their presence felt a little closer to the ground. Some “Es-pa-ña!” chants beginning to cut through the largely Albanian noise. Just the 10 changes for Spain, with only Laporte keeping his place from their win against Italy. They can afford to focus on the knockout round, they are already through as group winners. A shame that we likely will not be seeing Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams this evening, who have been so enjoyable to watch so far. No space either for Neco Williams, because he is Welsh and while resting players is tolerated, bringing in ringers from unqualified countries is frowned upon. Albania need a win to go through. They have looked gritty and hardworking so far, will that be enough against Spain’s second XI?

07:09 PM BST

Spain name weakened XI

No huge shock there, considering they’re already guaranteed top spot in the group. Simon, Cucurella, Carvajal, Morata and Williams are just a few of 10 who started in win over Italy who begin tonight’s match on the bench. Rodri also misses out, but for a different reason – the Man City man is suspended having picked up two yellow cards in the opening two matches.

Nico Williams has been one of the stars for Spain so far, but he starts tonight's match on the bench - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

06:59 PM BST

How they both line up

ALBANIA XI TO FACE SPAIN: Strakosha, Balliu, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Asani, Laci, Bajrami, Manaj. Subs: Etrit Berisha, Hysaj, Gjasula, Broja, Kastrati, Mihaj, Seferi, Medon Berisha, Muci, Ismajli, Abrashi, Kumbulla, Aliji, Hoxha.

SPAIN XI TO FACE ALBANIA: Raya, Jesus Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo, Zubimendi, Merino, Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal, Joselu. Subs: Carvajal, Le Normand, Morata, Fabian, Remiro, Baena, Williams, Yamal, Gonzalez, Simon, Cucurella, Lopez, Perez.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

06:57 PM BST

Fans out to enjoy themselves ahead of kick-off

No nerves for Spain fans tonight as their team are already through as group leaders - AFP/Ozan Kose

A Spain fan adds some musical accompaniment to proceedings - Shutterstock /Friedemann Vogel

Albania supporters look as though they're determined to have a good time regardless of what happens later - AP/Christoph Reichwein

06:44 PM BST

What do you think the score will be?

Channel your inner Nostradamus and predict the outcome of tonight’s match.

06:42 PM BST

Group B permutations

Spain

Thanks to their 1-0 win over Italy, Spain are already through as group winners. They will play one of the four best third-placed teams in Cologne on Sunday at 8pm.

Italy

The defending champions can book their place in the last-16 if they avoid defeat against Croatia. However, if they lose to Modric and Co then they could have a nervous wait. They will be out if they lose and Albania beat Spain

Albania

Realistically, Albania must beat Spain to have any chance of going through and they will be out with a draw or defeat. They could go through as runners-up if they beat Spain and Italy lose to Croatia, providing Albania’s goal difference remains better than Croatia’s.

Croatia

Croatia can also finish as group runners-up if they beat Italy and Albania do not win against Spain. Croatia will be out if they draw and Albania do not lose.

06:25 PM BST

A must-win for Albania

This is a match between two teams with different emotions: one heads into the clash relaxed, knowing they have already guaranteed finishing top of the group. The other heads into it on edge, knowing they have to win to have any realistic chance of making the knockout stages. There are no prizes for guessing which is which.



Spain have been one of the standout teams of the tournament, mixing youth with experience to beat Croatia and then, on Thursday, to batter Italy into submission. In that match they had a staggering 58 attacks, and if there is one slight worry, then it would be that they only won that match 1-0. But after two matches there is little doubt Spain are one of the favourites for the title.



Albania have looked impressive in parts in Germany. They led Italy after just 23 seconds, before ultimately falling to two well-taken goals. They then earned their first point with an injury-time equaliser against Croatia. They will need that belief and never-say-die attitude if they are to have a hope of making it past the group stage.



But based on what we’ve seen so far it would be a shock of huge proportions if Albania were to even lay a glove on the Spaniards. The favourites have been impressive in Germany and as our very own James Ducker wrote of their 1-0 win over Italy, they’re a team to be feared.



”Ignore the scoreline, secured courtesy of an own goal from Riccardo Calafiori that Nico Williams, who else, had helped to force; it did scant justice to the scale of Spain’s dominance or the majesty of a display that had a bit of everything bar the bundle of goals their superiority and sublime football deserved. This was statement football, tiki-taka on speed.”



Stay here to see whether Albania can create the first real shock of the tournament, all the pre-match build up and action, with kick-off set for 8pm.