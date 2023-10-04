Torres gives Barcelona 1-0 win at Porto. Yamal sets record for youngest Champions League starter

PORTO, Lisbon (AP) — Ferran Torres scored after replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski to help Barcelona win 1-0 at FC Porto on Wednesday, while teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest starter in the history of the Champions League.

Lewandowski was replaced by Torres after he hurt his left ankle when tackled by defender David Carmo. The Poland striker tried to play on, stopping to have his ankle taped, but he was still limping and eventually came off in the 34th.

Torres capitalized on the first major mistake by Porto when Romário Baro weakly hit a pass toward his defense and then stood by while Ilkay Gündoğan raced past to pick up the ball and set up his forward to score the winner.

It was a tough loss for Porto after it generated several scoring chances in the second half that the hosts dominated at Estádio do Dragão.

Barcelona finished with 10 men after Gavi Páez saw a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Barcelona’s Yamal became the youngest starter in the history of the Champions League at 16 years and 83 days. Yamal already had the record for the youngest player to play for Barcelona from last season. He became the youngest scorer in a European Championship qualifier when he debuted for Spain last month.

In the other Group H game, Danylo Sikan scored twice as Shakhtar Donetsk erased a two-goal deficit to beat Antwerp 3-2 in Belgium.

Barcelona leads the group with six points. Porto and Shakhtar have three each, while Antwerp has zero.

