Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a penalty-kick goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in a season opener on Saturday.

Torres’ game-winner came in the 56th minute after a foul on the Red Bulls' Sean Nealis.

New York outshot Orlando City 15-2 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Orlando City beat the Red Bulls for a third straight time to improve to 6-9-2 in head-to-head matches.

New York tied a MLS record with five straight road wins to open the season last year.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Orlando hosting Cincinnati, while the Red Bulls host Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press