Torres 2-run single helps Yankees outlast Red Sox 3-2 in doubleheader opener

BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping the New York Yankees hold on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener.

DJ LeMahieu added an RBI double to help New York earn just its second victory in 10 meetings with Boston this season and get back to .500 at 72-72. The Red Sox, just one game ahead of the Yankees at 73-71, have lost five of their last six as their hopes fade of securing the AL’s final wild-card berth.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Monday’s series opener was rained out. The change contributed to an announced paid attendance of only 30,029, the lowest at Fenway Park for a Red Sox-Yankees game since May 27, 1999, not including pandemic-restricted crowds in 2020 and 2021.

Jhony Brito (7-7) pitched three-hit ball over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Clay Holmes walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before Alex Verdugo grounded a first-pitch sinker to Torres at second. He threw to shortstop Anthony Volpe for a forceout at second, and DJ LeMahieu stretched to get the throw to first, giving Holmes his 19th save in 22 chances.

With the Yankees wearing caps to honor first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Yankees starter Randy Vásquez gave up two runs off three hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (9-9) struck out 10, but allowed three runs off four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Rafael Devers homered on a first-pitch cutter in the fourth, a drive into the Yankees bullpen in right-center for his 30th home run this season and the 25th of his career against the Yankees. Triston Casas doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Pivetta hit Everson Pereira and gave up a single to Higashioka opening the sixth. LeMahieu ripped an RBI double down the left field line and Torres hit a two-run single.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón (2-5) was set to start the night game for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.36) for the Red Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Jonathan Loáisiga was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with right elbow swelling. It comes just over a month after he was activated following arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5. He’s made 17 appearances this season, with a 3.06 ERA over 17 2/3 innings. New York selected the contract of RHP Zach McAllister, who hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2018. … INF Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … RHP Luke Weaver was claimed off waivers from Seattle.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA), originally slated to start Monday’s opener, will make his 29th start on Wednesday. He’s allowed three or fewer runs in 18 of his last 19 starts.

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28) has a 2.39 ERA in 11 career games (six starts) against the Yankees.

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press