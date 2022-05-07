Torrance policeman arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material

Evan Robert Dahl was arrested Friday at the Torrance Police Department on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, the LAPD said. Above, the department is seen last year. (Los Angeles Times)

A 23-year-old police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, Los Angeles police said.

The Torrance Police Department said that it was aware of the allegations against Evan Robert Dahl and that Dahl was no longer employed by the agency.

Dahl was arrested at the Torrance Police Department, the LAPD said.

The investigation into Dahl began in March, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified authorities of sexually abusive material that was uploaded from a Torrance home using a social media platform, police said. Los Angeles and Torrance police identified Dahl as the alleged user.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children task force served a search warrant Friday at multiple locations in Torrance, including Dahl's home.

The Torrance Police Department said it would continue to cooperate with the LAPD's investigation.

Anyone with information, including those who believe they were a victim, should contact Det. Marvin Mancia at (562) 624-4027, the LAPD said.

