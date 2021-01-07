Atlanta's MARTA orders 6 Xcelsior CHARGE™ 40-foot electric buses from New Flyer

·5 min read

Order marks MARTA's first electric bus purchase from New Flyer, joins over 40 North American agencies with active zero-emission bus programs supported by New Flyer

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority ("MARTA") has awarded New Flyer with a new order for six Xcelsior CHARGE™ zero-emission, battery-electric forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

New Flyer of America (CNW Group/New Flyer of America Inc.)
New Flyer of America (CNW Group/New Flyer of America Inc.)

MARTA is among the largest transit systems in the U.S., providing public transit to the Atlanta metropolitan region and delivering 116 million passenger trips per year.

The purchase is supported by federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration's ("FTA") Low or No Emission ("Low-No") Grant Program, and continues MARTA's pursuit of reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through sustainable transportation. MARTA has been transitioning to lower-emission propulsion since 1996, when the agency first introduced compressed natural gas ("CNG") buses from New Flyer.

"Since 1990, New Flyer has supported MARTA with progressive innovation over the 1,200 buses we delivered, and today, we achieve a new milestone supporting MARTA's transition to zero-emission," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer of America. "As more cities demand reduced GHG emissions and greater sustainability, New Flyer is meeting that need with zero-emission buses, technology, and infrastructure – as a manufacturer offering comprehensive mobility solutions and workforce development at scale. With our battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses, MARTA joins leading agencies across the continent who have begun the transition to sustainable mobility."

Designed on the proven Xcelsior® platform, New Flyer offers zero-emission mobility through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ (in 35, 40, and 60-foot lengths) and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ (in 40 and 60-foot lengths), and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, providing safe and reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite infrastructure service includes support, planning, optimization, and transition to ensure a successful transition to zero-emission mobility, working closely with leading firms including Siemens, ABB, ChargePoint, Burns & McDonnell and Black & Veatch. Since its launch in January 2019, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions has installed over 150 smart chargers across North America.

For information on New Flyer's zero-emission buses, visit newflyer.com/CHARGE. For information on New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE New Flyer of America Inc.

