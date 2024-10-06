Torquay United third after Hampton victory

Cody Cooke headed in his third goal of the season since joining Torquay from Bath City in the summer [Rex Features]

Torquay United boss Paul Wotton praised his side after their 1-0 win at Hampton and Richmond.

Cody Cooke headed in a 20th-minute goal that proved to be the difference between the teams as the Gulls won for the sixth time in 10 National League South games.

It moved them up to third place in the table.

"I thought we were really, really good without being like scintillating and carving them open in attacking areas," Wotton told BBC Radio Devon.

"But it's really hard to win a game of football away from home.

"I thought defensively we were excellent, the goalkeeper was never troubled, Hampton had a little bit of possession, that's fine, but we contained them really well.

"I thought the boys' work ethic was fantastic, we scored an important goal at an important time then second half I just felt very comfortable."

Wotton's side came close to adding to their tally - Brad Ash had a second goal ruled out for offside midway through the second half.

"We could we could arguably have have scored a couple more - Oscar (Threlkeld) should shoot first half and Cody has a great chance second half and is Brad Ash offside or not? I don't know," Wotton added.

"It could have been 2-0 or 3-0 and then everyone's going 'That's a comprehensive result'. But because it's 1-0 you're always a little bit edgy with 15 minutes to go because it only takes one mistake or one piece of magic from them to get back in the game."

