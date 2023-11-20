Torquay United 'come up trumps' in FA Trophy win over Yeovil Town

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he was impressed with the passion his side showed as they beat Yeovil Town 2-1 in the FA Trophy second round.

Torquay inflicted a first loss on the National League South leaders in any competition since the end of August - a run stretching back 15 games.

Dillon De Silva's second-minute goal put the Gulls ahead at Plainmoor.

Shaun Donnellan's strike shortly after half time sealed it before a late own goal gave Yeovil some hope.

The win came 11 days after Yeovil were 3-1 winners over the Gulls in the league.

"We were disappointed with our game a week ago, and it was really just to get out there and show what we can do," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"I thought the lads put in a great stint.

"We had to make changes, they decided to make changes, but we gave the supporters something to keep behind because we showed passion throughout and they showed a lot of ability throughout.

"I gave them a bit of stick about the previous game against them, and I tested them a bit and gave them their instructions, and to be fair they came up trumps."