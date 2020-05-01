Torq Appoints Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V), ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy George as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective May 1st, 2020.

Ms. George has ten years of experience providing administrative, governance, regulatory compliance, AGM management and financing transaction support to numerous public companies, in the position of Group Corporate Secretary of Universal Mineral Services Ltd., a private company providing services to Torq and other publicly listed entities.

A Message from Michael Kosowan, President & CEO:

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome Tracy in her official capacity with Torq. We have appreciated her contributions to the Company through her role with Universal Mineral Services and we look forward to working more closely with her as a key member of the Torq team."

The Company will grant to Ms. George 100,000 options, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael Kosowan

President and CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company's management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

