Toronto's Nurse, Montreal's Desbiens, Boston's Brandt named PWHL stars of the week

Toronto centre Sarah Nurse, Montreal goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens and Boston centre Hannah Brandt have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Nurse recorded her first PWHL hat trick as league-leading Toronto defeated New York 6-2 on Sunday.

Desbiens posted two wins, a 1.00 goals-against average, a .969 save percentage and a shutout as Montreal defeated New York 5-2 on Wednesday and blanked Ottawa 2-0 on Saturday.

Both Toronto and Montreal clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with last week's results.

Brandt scored Boston's lone shootout goal and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday, then scored the game-winning goal with 2.7 seconds remaining in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press