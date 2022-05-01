Toronto's 23rd homicide victim of 2022 identified as Cavonte Dimsdale, 18

Police say Cavonte Dimsdale, 18, of Toronto, died in hospital after he was shot outside a housing complex in Etobicoke. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

A man who was killed in a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon has been identified as Cavonte Dimsdale, 18, of Toronto.

Toronto police say he's the city's 23rd victim of homicide this year.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a complex in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located a man outside a housing complex who had been shot. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a second shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, was located at a nearby community centre and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators.