The Good Sport: Toronto Zoo celebrates NBA championship, names turtles after Raptors players

The news can be depressing at times. Thankfully, the sports world usually isn’t.

Yahoo Sports Canada is taking a weekly look at the true spirit of sport — the highlights that will warm your heart and the acts of kindness that go beyond the game.

And after the Toronto Raptors captivated all of Canada with their NBA championship run, this week’s edition of The Good Sport has taken on a Raptors theme.

Come on. Let’s take a load off together.

Toronto Zoo finds adorable way to celebrate Raptors championship

With Raptors fever sweeping through the entire country, the Toronto Zoo decided to get in on the city’s championship celebration. And it was pretty cute!

Ahead of releasing several young turtles into the wild, the zoo named each turtle after Raptors players, coaches and superfans, introducing the Raptors turtles to the world with an adorable tweet for each.

This is Kawhi Leonard (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/r4mTKxh2CT — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Kyle Lowry (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/gyweLsQAvO — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Fred VanVleet (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/RogZNFLdcN — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Danny Green (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/MST5LlBb0m — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Pascal Siakam (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/jWjEHDcR9H — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Serge Ibaka (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/sFuKHrzlq7 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Marc Gasol (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/kNdZWEgw5c — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Nick Nurse (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/RIn8SxJcBB — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Masai Ujiri (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/FKfCwt51my — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Drake (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/hiunjhkEr7 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is Superfan Nav Bhatia (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/xvyPSqPjng — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

This is John Tory (the turtle). 🏀🐢 pic.twitter.com/HlYWT74kCg — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

Okay you get the gist... — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 21, 2019

God speed, young Raptors turtles.

Bride pays tribute to NBA Championship with Raptors-themed henna

In the afterglow of the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA title win, a unique tribute to the newly-crowned champions is making waves online.

A number of brides have incorporated their love for the NBA team into their intricate henna art.

While many brides have modernized the ritual by incorporating meaningful symbols and images into their henna, Zahra Ansari is one of many brides who added a Toronto-themed twist to her design when her wedding celebrations coincided with Game 6 of the playoffs. Click here to read more.

Zahra Ansari's Raptors themed henna. Image via Zahra Ansari/Instagram.

Zahra Ansari's Raptors themed henna. Image via Zahra Ansari/Instagram.

