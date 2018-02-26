Toronto Wolfpack suffer first loss of season in Betfred Championship

LONDON — Rich Whiting's try in the 19th minute brought the Wolfpack to within six points but Toronto fell to the London Broncos 47-16 on Sunday.

It is the Wolfpack's first loss since earning a promotion to the Betfred Championship, an all professional league.

Andrew Dixon and Liam Kay also had tries for Toronto (2-1-1), while Ryan Brierley converted on 2-of-3 kicks.

Alex Walker led London (4-0-0) with two tries. Api Pewhairangi, Matt Davis, Rhys Williams, Jordan Johnstone and James Cunningham also scored for the Broncos. Jarrod Sammut was 9 for 10 on kicks.

