Toronto Wolfpack secure Betfred Championship League Leaders Shield

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack have won a championship trophy for the second year in a row.

The Wolfpack crushed the Sheffield Eagles 68-4 on Saturday at Lamport Stadium, clinching first place in the second-tier Betfred Championship.

After the Wolfpack won their 16th league game in a row, the transatlantic rugby league team received the Betfred Championship League Leaders Shield. With three more games to go, Toronto (18-1-1) already has secured top spot.

The Wolfpack won third-tier League I in their inaugural year last season to move up to the Betfred Championship.

Liam Kay was named the first star of the game for Toronto. He scored the penultimate try of the game.

Once the regular season is done, the bottom four teams in the Super League meet the top four Championship clubs in the so-called Qualifiers, with each side playing the other once. The top three finishers play in the Super League in 2019 with the fourth- and fifth-place teams facing off to see who joins them in a playoff billed as the "Million-Pound Game."

The Qualifiers could span three countries this year with teams in England, France (Toulouse Olympique XIII) and Canada vying for Super League status.

The Wolfpack are now 17-0-0 at home all-time.

