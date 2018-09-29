Toronto Wolfpack promotion route depends on outcome of Hull KR-Widnes game

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack's promotion push will come down to the wire Sunday.

Sunday's game between Hull Kingston Rovers (4-2-0) and Widnes Vikings (1-5-0) will determine whether the Wolfpack secure automatic promotion to the top-flight Super League or have to take part in the rugby league promotion playoff dubbed the Million Pound Game.

London Broncos defeated Halifax RLFC 23-16 Saturday to secure a place in the Million Pound Game. London will be headed to either Toronto or Hull Kingston Rovers next weekend for the promotion playoff depending on Sunday's Super 8s Qualifiers finale.

Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos and Toronto each have 10 points on 5-2-0 records with Salford topping the table on points difference (plus-143), ahead of Salford (plus-79) and Toronto (plus-18).

Hull KR, whose points difference is plus-five, can join them on 10 points with a victory and leapfrog Toronto into third place if it wins by 14 points or more.

It could be close given the average winning margin in Widnes' five losses has been 13 points.

The top three teams secure an automatic berth in the top-flight Super League while No. 4 plays No. 5 in the Million Pound Game.

A draw and Hull KR will host the Million Pound Game. A loss and Hull could have to go to London for the playoff depending on points difference.

Toronto edged Leeds Rhinos 17-16 Friday on Gareth O'Brien's late drop goal.

Toulouse, Halifax and Widnes are headed to the second-tier Betfred Championship next season.

