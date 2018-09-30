Toronto Wolfpack to play London Broncos for promotion in Million Pound Game

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack will have to win promotion the hard way.

Thanks to Hull Kingston Rovers' 30-0 win over Widnes Vikings on Sunday in the final game of the Super 8s Qualifiers, the transatlantic rugby league team will host London Broncos next weekend in the so-called Million Pound Game with a Super League place on the line.

Sunday's result left Toronto, Salford, Leeds and Hull KR all on 10 points with 5-2-0 records in the promotion table. Salford (plus-143). Leeds (plus-79) and Hull KR (plus-35) finished ahead of Toronto (plus-18) on points difference to secure the three automatic playoff places.

Toronto finished fourth and London fifth at 4-3-0, meaning they will face off Oct. 7 at Lamport Stadium to see who joins them in the top-fight.

Had Hull KR lost, drawn or won with fewer that 13 points, Toronto would have secured automatic promotion.

Toulouse (3-4-0), Widnes (1-6-0) and Halifax (0-7-0) are headed to the second-tier Betfred Championship next season.

Toronto, which topped the Championship during the regular season, edged Leeds Rhinos 17-16 Friday on Gareth O'Brien's late drop goal.

O'Brien's extra-time drop goal for Salford relegated Hull KR in the 2016 Million Pound Game. Hull KR won promotion in 2017.

Toronto beat visiting London 34-22 on Sept. 1 in the Super 8s Qualifiers. The teams split their regular-season meetings with the Broncos winning 47-16 on Feb. 25 in London and the Wolfpack victorious 32-12 June 9 in Toronto.

The Super 8s Qualifiers group the bottom four teams in the Super League with the top four teams from the Championship.

The Canadian Press