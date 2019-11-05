Toronto Wolfpack to play first home game in Super League on April 18

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack will make their Super League debut Feb. 2 against the Castleford Tigers.

The transatlantic rugby league team will play its first home game in Round 11, on April 18 against Hull FC at Lamport Stadium.

Toronto will play three early home matches on the road due to the Canadian winter — against Castleford (Round 1), defending champion St. Helens (Round 5) and Wakefield Trinity (Round 8).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those games will be held in Leeds, London's Allianz Park and York, respectively

It will be a tough introduction to the top tier of Northern Hemisphere rugby league. Toronto's first five opponents all finished in the top five of the table last season.

News of the schedule was accompanied by further reports that the Wolfpack are closer to announcing All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams is coming to Toronto. The club said it had nothing to confirm.

In all, nine of Toronto's first 10 games will be played in England with the other in France.

"There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we've had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures," Rhodri Jones, Super League's chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

The Wolfpack will play 11 of their last 19 games at home, with the season wrapping up Sept. 11 with all 12 teams in action.

Toronto's season opener in February is part of a doubleheader at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England, with Leeds Rhinos playing Hull FC in the second game.

The 2020 Super League season opens Jan. 30 when the Wigan Warriors host the Warrington Wolves, winners of the 2019 Challenge Cup.

Story continues

Toronto started play in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, winning promotion to the second-tier Betfred Championship after topping League 1 in its debut season.

The Wolfpack fell one win short of promotion to the top-tier Super League in 2018, but went all the way in October with a 24-6 victory over Featherstone in the Million Pound Game.

Toronto replaces the London Broncos, who were relegated after one season in the top tier. The Broncos won promotion in 2018, beating Toronto 4-2 in the Million Pound Game.

Toronto Wolfpack Super League Schedule (All times local)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Castleford Tigers, Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Salford Red Devils vs. Toronto Wolfpack, AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Wigan Warriors vs. Toronto Wolfpack, DW Stadium, Wigan, England, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Warrington Wolves vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Toronto Wolfpack vs. St. Helens, Allianz Arena, London, time TBA.

Thursday, March 5

Leeds Rhinos vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England, 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Hull Kingston Rovers vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Hull College Craven Park, Hull, England, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Wakefield Trinity, York Community Stadium, York, England, time TBA.

Friday, March 27

Huddersfield Giants vs. Toronto Wolfpack, John Smiths Stadium, Huddersfield, England, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Catalans Dragons vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, France, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Hull FC, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Wigan Warriors, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2

Toronto Wolfpack vs. St. Helens, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Wakefield Trinity vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Huddersfield Giants vs. Toronto Wolfpack St. James Park, Newcastle, 12.30 p.m. Sky

Sunday, May 31

Salford Red Devils vs. Toronto Wolfpack AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Castleford Tigers, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Hull Kingston Rovers, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Catalans Dragons vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, France, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Warrington Wolves, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Salford Red Devils, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Hull FC vs. Toronto Wolfpack, KCOM Stadium, Hull, England, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Leeds Rhinos, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Huddersfield Giants, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Hull Kingston Rovers vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Hull College Craven Park, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

Castleford Tigers vs. Toronto Wolfpack, The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Castleford, England, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Catalans Dragons, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Toronto Wolfpack vs. Wakefield Trinity, Lamport Stadium, Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

St. Helens vs. Toronto Wolfpack, Totally Wicked Stadium, St. Helens, 7:45 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

___

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press