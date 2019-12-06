Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick wins pro boxing debut in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia — Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick won his heavyweight pro boxing debut Friday, knocking out former rugby league star Justin Hodges in 39 seconds.

After several skirmishes, Lussick caught Hodges with a powerful right on the chin. The punch buckled Hodges, who went face-down on the canvas. Hodges managed to get to his feet but was unsteady and the referee called the fight.

Tim Tszyu (15-0-0) defeated Jack Brubaker (16-3-2) in the main event of the card, retaining his IBF Australasian super-welterweight titles. Brubaker's corner threw in the towel in the fourth round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 30-year-old Lussick stands six foot four and weighs 251 pounds, Hodges, 37, had fought twice already with stoppage wins over Rob Baron and Troy McMahon.

Hodges retired from rugby league at the end of the 2015 season following a distinguished 15-year career with the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters. He also played 13 times for Australia, 24 times for Queensland and made three appearances for the Indigenous All-Stars.

Lussick spent seven seasons in Australia's NRL from 2011 to 2017 with the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels.

The Wolfpack are no strangers to the sweet science.

Coach Brian McDermott started boxing in the Royal Marines, representing the Royal Navy.

McDermott won his lone pro fight in 1995 before focusing on a rugby league career that saw him play for England and Great Britain. He returned to the ring in March 2016 to spar with former Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Henry Wharton for charity.

And new signing Sonny Bill Williams, who left rugby union and the All Blacks to join the transatlantic Wolfpack, went 7-0-0 as a boxer between 2009 and '15, claiming the New Zealand and WBA international titles.

Story continues

Williams told his introductory news conference in London that he has always included in his contracts a clause allowing him to box. And he still keeps an eye on the sport.

Williams has said he took up boxing initially because he needed money after buying out his NRL contract with the Bulldogs in 2008 to play rugby union in France. Williams said he was one million Australian dollars ($907,250) in debt at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press