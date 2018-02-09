Toronto Wolfpack forward Cory Paterson out for three months after wrist surgery

Toronto Wolfpack forward Cory Paterson will be out for three months following wrist surgery after the rugby league team's season-opening win at Leigh.

The 30-year-old Australian tweeted a picture of himself en route to scoring a try next to a shot of him holding up his right hand in bandages.

"The highs and lows of sport. 1st pic shows the highs and the second the lows. Unfortunately I'll be out for 3 months after having wrist surgery yesterday," he wrote. "I'm extremely fortunate to do what I do and this little set back just makes me appreciate it even more."

The Wolfpack opened life in the second-tier Betfred Championship with a 34-12 win at Leigh Centurions on Sunday. Paterson scored a spectacular try, intercepting a chip kick and racing more than 70 metres for a try.

A forward who can also play in the backs, Paterson made his National Rugby League debut in Australia for Newcastle Knights in 2007 and went on to play for North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers as well as stints in England for Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions.

He signed with Toronto in the off-season.

The Wolfpack play at Barrow on Sunday.

The Canadian Press