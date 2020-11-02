Toronto Wolfpack doomed to transatlantic failure thanks to rotten foundation

TORONTO — In the end, the question wasn't whether the financially troubled Toronto Wolfpack might get a reprieve from Super League.

It was how did the transatlantic rugby league team ever get this far?

Wolfpack founder Eric Perez wrote down his blueprint for rugby league in Canada on a fish and chips wrapper. Somehow his brainchild — years in the making — made it all the way to Super League although he was divorced from the project by then, focused on trying to avoid making the same mistakes with the Ottawa Aces when they start play in the lower leagues next year.

Thanks to the powers that be in English rugby league, the Wolfpack were built on a rotten foundation. Expansion to North America was fine as long as the U.K. contingent didn't have to pay for it.

Toronto looked after travel and accommodation costs for visiting teams from Day 1 in 2017. It would get none of the central distribution funding that fuels the 11 other Super League sides. And salary cap relief for teams with established academies was not available to Toronto.

The Wolfpack signed the deal, so they knew what was coming. Under majority owner David Argyle, the plan was to spend money to make money. But only the first half of the equation happened.

"I was there two weeks and I thought 'This is never going to work,'" said Wolfpack CEO and chairman Bob Hunter, the former MLSE executive who never got a paycheque in his 15 months with the club.

"Like I don't even know how these guys have been operating for three years. Because David had resources but he couldn't sustain it. So I felt very sorry for him. He was putting so much effort in and getting so little in return."

In a March interview with Forty20 magazine, former Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble proved to be prescient.

“I just hope that if the Wolfpack was to fail, it wasn’t as a result of restrictions placed on the club that no one else has had to deal with," said Noble, a legendary player and coach. “There are no more difficulties than at any club I’ve been part of, just twice the logistics with two bases and one massive difference — they’ve not taken one penny of central distribution to help out with all that.

“It’s wrong, anti-competitive and discriminatory.”

The Wolfpack were a labour of love for Argyle. His smile filled Lamport Stadium as he clutched a giant bottle of champagne when the team won promotion.

But eventually the Toronto-based Australian ran out of funds. A colourful character who specializes in mining and resources in emerging markets, he also ran out of investors.

Toronto has been in limbo since standing down July 20, saying it could not afford to play the remainder of the season with the pandemic preventing games from being played in Canada. Players and staff have not been paid since June 10.

Super League responded in July by tearing up Toronto's participation agreement and expunging its points from the standing.

When Argyle agreed to step away, Toronto businessman Carlo Livolsi stepped up and made a case to buy the team — as long as it remained in Super League and got its fair share of the funds that went to rival clubs. Not to mention a vote at the board table.

The central distribution funding, drawn primarily from TV revenue with a portion from sponsorships, is worth about 2.3 million pounds ($3.9 million) per team in a normal year.

Giving Toronto its share would, of course, reduce the amount the other clubs got.

LiVolsi even offered to play all of the Wolfpack games in the United Kingdom in 2021, to have more time to ensure the new 2022 to 2025 business plan would be properly in place

Super League rejected the bid for reinstatement by an 8-4 vote with one abstention Monday. Salt was rubbed into the wound with a report from a Super League-appointed committee that essentially concluded that having a team in North America "was non-strategic and added no material incremental revenue to Super League in the short- or medium-term."

And there was a final kick to the teeth with the comment that there wasn't a proper assessment of North American expansion before it happened.

Tell that to the understaffed Wolfpack front office and technical staff, who put in long hours to establish a rugby league beachhead here. Or the happy fans who filled Lamport for the first three seasons.

