Toronto WNBA game further proof Canadian market is ready for women's pro sports

This past Saturday, 19,923 fans gathered at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to watch the first WNBA game played in Canada. The crowd was excited and engaged, the arena was packed, and orange hoodies and hats could be seen throughout the arena.

The Chicago Sky faced off against the Minnesota Lynx and while the game didn't get thrilling until the end of the third quarter, the general ambiance was unlike anything I have witnessed. There was a vibrant excitement in the air and afterward I told a colleague that it felt like a festival: Lilith Fair meets AFROFEST, but for women's basketball.

This game was a celebration of women in sport: athletes, coaches, officials, sports business people, fans and the wider community.

The days leading up to the game were filled with activities from research centres and grassroots organizations. Nike and Adidas put on panels featuring voices of women athletes and activists in the sports ecosystem.

There is a tidal wave of interest and investment in women's sport in Canada and as I heard many say over the last week, "We are ready." I believe Canada has been ready for a long time for "She The North" in the form of domestic leagues and more funding for girls sports programs.

The day before the game, I attended the first espnW Summit held in Canada. My CBC Sports colleagues and I took in a day that was impactful and shared perspectives from a host of women in sports media. I shared my own perspectives and experiences on a panel, but it was also a day to learn and take notes of what work is still to be done.

But the overall theme of the day was to bask in the growth and feel the rising tide of interest in women's sports.

My work requires me to be critical in my analysis, but these past few days have felt extraordinarily impactful and dare I say, joyous. As a sports journalist who has been in the industry for a long time, it finally feels as if a light bulb has turned on and people are waking up to the importance and power of women in sport. That this event also tied into Mother's Day was tremendous.

I was reminded of this when during the pre-game press conference with the coaches, Cheryl Reeve of the Lynx brought her young son to the media centre. He sat quietly eating a sandwich and a banana while his mom took questions from the media. I thought about the other women working at the game as organizers, referees, vendors, in the media, and everything else. I let myself feel a surge of pride.

While there is so much invigorating to us, no space is perfect. And the women's basketball ecosystem is no exception.

Just this week, it was announced that 2022 WNBA champion coach Becky Hammon has been suspended without pay for two games due to "violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies," and the team has lost its 2025 first-round draft pick for violating rules regarding impermissible player benefits.

Last week, I saw a story about Salimata Sylla, a French basketball player who is not permitted to play because the French Federation of Basketball (FFBB) bans women in hijab from competing, coaching or officiating. Sylla created her own league called Ball.Her, but she certainly wants to be included in mainstream professional play.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she would not tolerate something like Sylla's exclusion. It's important for a league that has a strong connection to social justice advocacy to be aware of the challenges facing players around the world — particularly when, by Engelbert's own admission, the league includes players from all around the world and many play in Europe and other countries during the off-season.

Despite the gains being made and the immense anticipation we feel here, there are still places where women in sport face enormous challenges to simply play. As someone who is committed to inclusion in sports, it was also a reminder that our work is never done, but we can certainly pause and take a few deep breaths to enjoy the mountains that have been moved.

This week has certainly made me feel empowered and hopeful about connecting with women in the Canadian sports media landscape, in sport business and more.

I was heartened to see so many fans of women's basketball at the game. I spoke with young Ariyah Chaudary and her mom, Hafsah Pathan. Ariyah is a five-year-old who told me the best thing about attending the game was "eating popcorn."

I also spoke with Nanky Rai, 35, who put this game experience into perspective. Rai grew up in Guelph, Ont., and loved basketball. But as a 15- to 20-year-old, there was nothing for her to see firsthand.

"All the kids that were out there today, they saw it happen … and this changes the trajectory of peoples' lives potentially," she told me outside of Scotiabank Arena after the game. "I think Toronto needs a [WNBA] team. I think people should watch more females and femmes playing sports and I hope Toronto comes through. I hope the capitalists who make these decisions come through and realize there is a lot [of money] to be made here."

Rai's comments ring true because not only are these fans budding professional players, they are potential season ticket holders, investors, future analysts or play-by-play commentators. There are already smaller leagues in Canada like HoopQueens and the Maritimes Women's Basketball Association, so there is evidence that interest and potential is sky high.

With all the work that women have been doing to lay foundations, young people deserve the chance to immerse themselves in careers in women's basketball — with a side of popcorn if they want.