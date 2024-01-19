Toronto visits New York following Brunson's 41-point outing

Toronto Raptors (16-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Toronto Raptors after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 113-109 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks are 4-3 against division opponents. New York scores 114.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Raptors are 0-10 in division matchups. Toronto gives up 116.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.0% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 12 the Knicks won 136-130 led by 34 points from Julius Randle, while OG Anunoby scored 29 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 24.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 22.2 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.5 points, 49.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Josh Hart: out (knee).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press