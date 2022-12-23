Canadian Press NewsAlert: WestJet cancelling Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal flights

·1 min read

TORONTO — WestJet says it's proactively cancelling flights at the Vancouver and Toronto airports as well as other airports in southern Ontario, B.C. and Quebec as storm systems bear down on the regions.

The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a.m. eastern time until the end of day.

All scheduled flights into and out of Vancouver's airport between 11:50 p.m. Pacific time tonight and late Friday afternoon are also cancelled.

Other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Montreal, Waterloo, Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo and Comox.

-- More coming --

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Charles III and Prince William to ride on horseback for King’s official birthday

    King Charles III will ride on horseback in London alongside his son William, the Prince of Wales, in his first birthday parade on June 17. Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen Consort, Camilla, and Princess of Wales, Catherine, will watch from carriages in the traditional show of splendour which will involve the Trooping of the Colour. The official birthday celebrations will come only weeks after the coronation on May 6 while King Charles celebrates his actual birthday, a lesser affair, in November.

  • Border Force strike set to bring misery to 500,000 travellers

    Strikes by Border Force staff are set to cause misery for up to half a million travellers arriving in the UK ahead of Christmas.

  • Environment Canada warning Quebecers about possible blackouts due to winter storm

    MONTREAL — Environment Canada warned Quebecers on Thursday to prepare emergency kits that can help sustain them for up to 72 hours without power, as a major winter storm approached the province. Many regions of Quebec were expected to receive a mix of heavy snow, rain and strong winds starting Thursday night, the agency said. Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin said Quebecers should prepare for the possibility of blackouts "for prolonged periods." "Is it 10 per cent of the population? Is it more?

  • Woman ‘killed by shark attack’ in Hawaii said she was ‘following her dreams’ in moving final Facebook post

    “I am committed to create a life I love in big and small ways. How about you?” Kristine Allen wrote on Facebook shortly before her death

  • Snow brought Vancouver flights to a halt Tuesday. What's next for passengers?

    Unusually heavy snowfall — up to 27 centimetres by 4 p.m. Tuesday — across the southern part of British Columbia brought the Vancouver International Airport to a screeching halt Tuesday morning. At 7:30 a.m., all flights from YVR were suspended, and the majority of outgoing flights were either cancelled or delayed throughout the day. In a release, WestJet says there were 210 cancellations on Tuesday, mainly due to disruptions in Vancouver and frigid temperatures in Calgary and Edmonton. There we

  • Did Ottawa get a bad deal on its $7B fighter jets? Here's what experts have to say

    OTTAWA — Experts are warning against drawing conclusions on whether Canada is getting a good deal for the F-35, given the large startup costs associated with buying and fielding a new fighter jet, which include much-needed upgrades to the Air Force's physical and digital infrastructure. While a formal announcement has not been made, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday that the Department of National Defence has received authorization to spend $7 billion on an initial set of 16 F-35s and assoc

  • Oil climbs on expected drop in Russian exports, offsets U.S. storm impact

    Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season. Russia's Baltic oil exports could fall by 20% in December from the previous month after the European Union and G7 nations imposed sanctions and a price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5, according to traders and Reuters calculations. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • NFT Artist Beeple on the Future of Digital Art

    The artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, is one of the most valuable living artists. But now that demand for non-fungible tokens has cooled and the crypto winter has set in, what does he see as the future of NFTs? Beeple spoke with WSJ art-market reporter Kelly Crow at this year’s WSJ Tech Live event. Zoe Thomas hosts.

  • Torontonians celebrate Winter Solstice festival

    STORY: Location: Toronto, Canada Torontonians celebrate the winter solstice with fire, dance and costumesDate: December 21, 2022 The annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival has returned this year [Sonia Clarke, Toronto resident] "The solstice festival, as far as I know, has been going on for 33 years. It was started by a number of different groups in the community. And it's to honor the solstice, which is the longest night of the year and it's the beginning of the winter season. It's significant in a lot of different cultures." Locals put on elaborate costumes and play drums to mark the event There are also some fire performancesand a shadow puppet show

  • Messy Christmas for B.C. travellers as more storms bear down

    Travellers across the country have been struggling to return to loved ones in time for Christmas.

  • In photos: Mammoth winter storm wreaks havoc in Canada

    Here is a look at the generational storm in pictures.

  • Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday. Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 116-106 loss Monday when his short-handed team came unglued. Dallas star Luca Doncic, the league’s second-leading scorer, was whistled for consecutive technicals af

  • The weather outside is frightful — and it's about to get worse in many parts of Canada

    There's no place like home for the holidays, but in large swaths of Canada and the U.S., getting there could be tricky amid a spate of weather warnings. A storm and extreme cold in Western Canada has grounded hundreds of flights in Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary, and Environment Canada is saying to avoid any travel, if possible, in large portions of Ontario and Quebec as a winter storm approaches. The Environment Canada warning map is lit up like a Christmas tree, full of reds and yellows. In t

  • Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – A Man Called ‘Tom’ Could Sneak Into the Lineup, but Which One?

    Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and […]

  • Schools close as looming Quebec storm is already causing holiday travel disruptions

    School closures and flight cancellations have begun in Quebec as a powerful winter storm approaches the province, expecting to bring an intense, low-pressure system Thursday night and into the holiday weekend. As of noon Thursday, winter storm warnings were in effect for much of southern Quebec including in the Abitibi, Mauricie, Quebec City region and Saguenay-Lac-St. Jean. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Montreal and Laval. Snowfalls of 5-10 centimetres in the Montreal are

  • Ontario fails to meet target of providing 8,000 kids funding for autism therapy

    TORONTO — The Ontario government has failed to meet its target of providing funding for 8,000 children to receive core autism therapies by the end of the fall, though it won't say by how much. While a spokesperson for the minister of children, community and social services said the province's target has actually been met, it's a different target than what the government has been publicly working toward all along. The Progressive Conservative government set about revamping the Ontario Autism Prog

  • Refugee group partners with Ottawa to bring hundreds of LGBTQ Afghans to Canada

    A leading advocacy organization for LGBTQ refugees is partnering with the federal government to resettle hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing persecution because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Rainbow Railroad has received nearly 3,800 pleas for help from LGBTQ and intersex Afghans following the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021, but has only been able to facilitate the resettlement of 180 vulnerable people in Canada so far (with another 20 more are expected by

  • More flight delays possible as storm approaches Toronto: In The News for Dec. 22

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 22 ... What we are watching in Canada ... A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver. Environment Canada says Toronto's storm will begin today with rain or snow followed by plummeting temper

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6