Canadian Press NewsAlert: WestJet cancelling Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal flights

TORONTO — WestJet says it's proactively cancelling flights at the Vancouver and Toronto airports as well as other airports in southern Ontario, B.C. and Quebec as storm systems bear down on the regions.

The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a.m. eastern time until the end of day.

All scheduled flights into and out of Vancouver's airport between 11:50 p.m. Pacific time tonight and late Friday afternoon are also cancelled.

Other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Montreal, Waterloo, Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo and Comox.

The Canadian Press