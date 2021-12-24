Toronto vaccinating residents at 'summer levels'

The City of Toronto will continue its vaccination blitz through the Christmas holidays, with clinics open over the weekend. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

The City of Toronto is vaccinating residents at a pace on par with the summer's vaccination rush.

"Team Toronto quickly hitting summer levels of vaccines administered," says a Christmas Eve news release.

The city's vaccine team administered 272,107 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the week between Dec. 16 and 22, the city release says. That's up from 203,180 doses the week prior.

The vast majority of doses, or 92 per cent, were booster shots, the city says.

Its most recent figures show that upwards of 41 per cent of vaccine-eligible children under the age of 12 have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the number of people aged 12 and up who've received at least one dose sits around 89 per cent in Toronto.

The city is asking anyone eligible for their third dose to book for a booster as soon as they can.

People can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Additional information is available on the city's website.