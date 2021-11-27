Toronto under winter weather travel advisory with up to 5 cm of snow expected on Sunday

Snowfall is expected to begin in Toronto Sunday morning and persist throughout the day before moving out Sunday evening. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto.

Snowfall is expected to begin on Sunday morning and persist throughout the day before moving out Sunday evening, according to the advisory.

"This will be the first snowfall of the season for many locales and will likely impact road conditions," the federal weather agency said.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution as untreated roads may become icy and slippery."

The agency said snowfall accumulations of 2 cn to 5 cm are expected. But it said it is possible that some communities could see locally higher amounts due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, Environment Canada said, adding that poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the federal weather agency said.