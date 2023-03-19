Toronto tops Inter Miami 2-0 for first victory of season

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye scored second-half goals and Toronto FC picked up its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Osorio broke a scoreless tie when he found the net in the 48th minute. Richie Laryea and Federico Bernardeschi earned assists on the goal. Bernardeschi notched a second assist when Kaye scored in the 69th minute.

Toronto (1-1-2) ended a five-game losing streak against Inter Miami (2-2-0) and beat them for the first time since the first meeting. Toronto had leads in its first three matches but failed to win any of them — the first MLS team to do so.

Inter Miami's Josef Martínez failed to find the net. Martínez scored four goals in his first three matches against Toronto, but he hasn't scored in six matches since. It's his longest scoring drought against any team.

Toronto outshot Inter Miami 12-9 with a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal. Toronto had been held to 18 shots through its first three matches — the fewest amount by a team since 2010.

Sean Johnson turned away three shots in goal for Toronto. Drake Callender had four saves for Inter Miami.

