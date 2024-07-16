Toronto takes road losing streak into matchup against Inter Miami

Toronto FC (8-13-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (14-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Inter Miami CF -131, Toronto FC +307, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Inter Miami looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Miami is 9-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has scored 50 goals while giving up 36 for a +14 goal differential.

Toronto is 7-9-3 against conference opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 100 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Suarez has scored 12 goals with five assists for Miami. Leonardo Campana has three goals over the past 10 games.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored eight goals with five assists for Toronto. Derrick Etienne has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-7-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Facundo Farias (injured), Marcelo Weigandt (injured), Nicolas Freire (injured), Luis Suarez (injured), Lionel Messi (injured).

Toronto: Tyrese Spicer (injured), Alonso Coello (injured), Brandon Servania (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press