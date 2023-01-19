Toronto students turn school grounds into thriving urban farm, workshop and event space

·4 min read

Over the last 20 years, the grounds of Don Mills Collegiate Institute have gone through a continuing process to achieve the vision of its Emerging Green Technologies & Environmental Stewardship department head, Dan Kunanec.

Here is a brief rundown of the various projects that Kunanec and the Grade 11 and 12 students who have come through his Green Industries, Technological Design and Hospitality courses have designed, secured funding for, delivered and made use of over that time.

The high school and an attached middle school sit on 19 acres of property just east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Lawrence Avenue in Toronto, providing plenty of different sites for various urban agriculture innovations to be tested.

THE FARM — Kunanec acknowledges that some people may see the school’s farm as more of a garden, but he says urban farming requires a smaller footprint in order to work where space is at a premium. The farm has produced quite a few harvests now, but its most recent addition of covers for two rows of raised beds has extended the growing season by about six weeks on either side of summer.

OUTDOOR KITCHEN — At the far end of the micro-farm, an outdoor kitchen and hosting space is under development. Already equipped with a wood-fired oven, the space will feature cupboards and other design features installed by tech design students and host events put on by those studying hospitality.

GREENHOUSE — Herbs from the greenhouse, situated next to the main shop classroom, are also used by hospitality students, while Kunanec and his green industries students use selective seed harvesting to improve next season’s output. They are expecting to produce at least half of the 5,000 seedlings they’ll need for the farm’s next growing season themselves. Meanwhile, a small outside space next to the greenhouse rotates crops of potato, corn, gourds or combined crops of companion plants, while a citrus grove next to it on the inside provides lemons, lime, grapefruit and oranges.

Produce from Don Mills is currently sold to the high-end George restaurant run by executive chef Lorenzo Loseto.

HAUDENOSAUNEE MOUND GARDEN — Buried logs help transport water and nutrients to the “three sisters” of corn, beans and squash in a replica of a thousands-year-old practice of local Indigenous Peoples. This project, which sits out by the street near the edge of the school property, was developed with help from another teacher at the school and his connection to various Indigenous groups and communities who advised and helped teach students its principles.

MUSHROOM LOGS — In another, mostly shaded enclave of the school, Kunanec and his students have used the same buried log method to cultivate fungi on standing logs with flat wood discs on top. Some have already started to sprout oyster mushrooms from the plugs of mushroom spores they recently injected into the logs.

VINEYARD — Planted in 2018 and running along a thin strip of land on the south side of the main school building, Kunanec said partners from the organic Tawse Winery on the Niagara Escarpment have found the 160 vines to yield more like sites in the south of France than Niagara due to the heat from south-exposed bricks that is released back into the soil after sundown.

The Riesling vines produced their first decent crop of grapes (used to make a Riesling hot pepper jelly for a charcuterie spread in the hospitality class) this past year, and Kunanec is hoping for the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc varietals to join them at a decent output next year.

Don Mills CI produces maple syrup from sap collected from the school's maple trees by green industries students and prepared by its hospitality students. Photo via Don Mills CI

WOODWORKING — Students in the school's technological design class have been taking ownership of trees on Toronto District School Board properties that had to be removed to make way for Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown transit project and turning them into charcuterie boards and other objects for sale. Over the years, they've also created outdoor seating areas that can host a total of 400 students scattered around the school grounds.

AQUAPONICS — Students are helping raise yellow perch, bluegill and bullhead catfish in a tank for eventual consumption. In the meantime, the fish provide a form of biofiltration in which their waste becomes fertilizer for plants. Kunanec says that if systems like this were more accessible in urban settings, there would be no risk of a supply-chain-induced lettuce shortage anywhere.

Morgan Sharp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada's National Observer

Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in five road games. Boeser’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots. Sebastian Aho scored with 2:52 remaining in regulation to break a tie for the Hurricanes. Paul